Ely, MN

Sweet return: Ely Blueberry Arts Festival comes back after storm

 4 days ago
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged

VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
VIRGINIA, MN

