Sweet return: Ely Blueberry Arts Festival comes back after storm

DNR seeks input on proposed special fishing regulations (including Cook and Lake County)
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 1, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on several special fishing regulation proposals. Each year, the DNR proposes new special fishing regulations that apply to individual waters and asks the public for input about the proposals....
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
Bill would extend jobless benefits for 26 months for laid off Northland Mining workers
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - August 3, 2022. Rep. Rob Ecklund has drafted legislation to extend unemployment benefits for laid off Northshore Mining workers for an additional 26 weeks. Cleveland Cliffs CEO Laurenco Goncalves announced last week that the Northshore Mine would be idled at least through April...
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
