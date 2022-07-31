Watch F1 Driver Thrash Naked Radford 62-2 Prototype Around The Track

carbuzz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Related
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Kia Asks Customers If They Want Full Self Driving
It's hard to imagine how we'd make the 2022 Kia EV6 any better, besides waiting for the high-performance EV6 GT with 577 horsepower. Despite this, Kia is already working on how to improve its popular electric vehicle by adding requested features in a facelifted model. The Korean Car Blog obtained a survey sent out by Kia, asking customers various questions about what they'd like to see in an updated EV6.
Chevrolet Will Void Owner's Warranty If They Flip Corvette Z06
General Motors cautions buyers of the Z06 against flipping in the first year of ownership. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and the public is very excited about it. With a flat plane crank V8 and true supercar styling, not to mention 670 horsepower under your right foot, eager buyers are desperate to get their hands on one. Of late, many in-demand cars have been sold for vastly more than the manufacturer's recommended price, and Chevy wants to stop this kind of behavior from influencing the way people perceive the Z06.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercedes-AMG Office Chair Is The Slowest AMG Ever Built
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled one of its lightest yet slowest products ever. It's an office chair, and it's based on the AMG Performance seat that you can get in a roadgoing AMG product. The Mercedes-AMG ONE has bespoke seats that are fixed directly to the tub, so these are more like the seats that you'd find in something like the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 - as shown in the preview video. Nevertheless, they're very sexy, with black ARTICO artificial leather and DINAMICA microfiber (the same materials from AMG's cars) contrasted with red stitching, red accent lines, and a touch of either silver or satin black metal. And much like the seats you can get in a car, these are adjustable in many ways.
It's Time To Stop Giving Driver Assist Systems Fancy Names
We understand why manufacturers come up with fancy-sounding names for safety and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features. Audi Side Assist sounds way more impressive than blind-spot monitoring. "My car doesn't just have blind-spot monitoring, bro. It has Audi Side Assist." But a group of companies involved in the automotive...
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Bentley Is Officially Done With The Bespoke Bacalar
Bentley's Bacalar is a stunning machine and a fitting spearhead to promote the British brand's return to the noble art of coachbuilding. Bentley's oldest rival, Rolls-Royce, also recently restarted its coachbuilding department, but the Crewe-based manufacturer has the distinction of being the oldest in the business. Bentley Mulliner dates back to 1923, which means its centenary anniversary is due next year. According to Bentley, the Mulliner team will soon turn its focus on its next project, which will be revealed soon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ferrari Portofino M Gets 700-HP Upgrade And New Looks
The Ferrari Portofino M may not be the cheapest Ferrari on sale (that honor just about goes to the gorgeous Roma), but it is often regarded as such. Remember, the Portofino replaced the California T, a car that Ferrari aficionados famously detested. As with the California, the Portofino M was designed to lure new customers to the brand.
Aston Martin Will Unveil Two New Cars At Pebble Beach
It's been a rather tumultuous few months for 007's automaker of choice. Aston Martin has had to contend with financial woes and was recently rescued by a substantial investment. Amidst this, the carmaker has redesigned its iconic winged logo and introduced the V12 Vantage. But at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Gaydon-based brand is planning to reveal two all-new products, in an attempt to woo more customers and drum up business.
New MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Coming With Yoke Steering Wheel
British automaker MG wants to pull off the (almost) impossible by developing a lightweight, fun-to-drive roadster that runs on electric power alone. It's a tough ask considering the weight of battery packs, but the electric MG Cyberster is happening. We saw it in some futuristic design sketches back in 2020, and it was no less jaw-dropping when revealed in concept form at the Auto Shanghai Show last year. With Lamborghini-like scissor doors, MG has now teased what looks to be the production-bound Cyberster in a new video. Not only do those doors appear to make it onto the production model, but there are several other surprises too.
Toyota Thinks The Manual Supra Will Be A Relative Failure
Just last week, we got the fantastic news that Toyota would finally be offering a manual transmission with the GR Supra at a bargain price. This is something that has been speculated on ever since the automatic-transmission car was launched, but now that it's finally happening, it appears that Toyota thinks it will be a sales flop. Relatively speaking, of course.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armored Cadillac Escalade Is Equipped For A King
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is about as close to a leather-wrapped tank as you can buy, but what if you need an SUV that can literally take bullets like a tank? You contact the specialists at Inkas Armored Vehicles. This Canadian company has already built an armored Escalade but a new VIP "Chairman" Edition delivers even more impressive luxury. Whereas the standard Escalade maximized space to seat up to seven passengers, the Chairman Edition sacrifices overall capacity in the name of a secure, first-class experience.
Chevy Will Pay Bolt Owners $6,000 If They Agree Not To Sue Over Battery Fires
If you've been out of the loop on affordable EVs lately, for the 2023 model year, Chevrolet is slashing prices on the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV by around $5,000 each, making the Bolt twins the most affordable EVs in America. Naturally, buyers of 2022 Chevy Bolts are feeling hard...
Gordon Murray's Electric SUV Will Be Lighter Than His McLaren F1
The Gordon Murray Automotive SUV will weigh around 2,400-2,600 lbs. Murray's company is building it on two of the group's three lightweight vehicle platforms. Some of GMA's supercars will be built here in America. We've made mention of Gordon Murray, designer of the legendary McLaren F1, and his SUV project...
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Ford Bronco Coming With Mysterious Oates Trim Level
Faced with exceptionally strong demand, Ford is preparing to take orders for the 2023 Bronco from August 15. Ahead of this, we've already learned that the off-roader's color palette will be reduced significantly. Now, however, the wily sleuths over at the Bronco6G.com forum have unearthed yet another change to the lineup - the introduction of an entirely new trim level called the Oates.
LEAKED: Ford Maverick Tremor Details Confirmed
Someone at Ford is going to be in a little trouble. See, the Ford Maverick Tremor was just completely let out of the bag. Thanks to a flub on Ford's part, the new off-road model, which we dug up at the patent office in December last year, is now confirmed. More than that, we know exactly what upgrades will be made to the Ford Maverick thanks to a screenshot off Ford's site.
CONFIRMED: New Dodge Challenger And Charger Will NOT Come With V8 Engines
A recent rumor from MotorTrend claimed the next-generation Dodge muscle cars would retain their V8 engines alongside the already-confirmed all-electric models. "The story was false," a Dodge spokesperson told CarBuzz. "The Charger/Challenger platform and its HEMI power go away after 2023. The unnamed replacement will be BEV." This is a...
BMW Just Made The All-Electric i4 More Affordable
The 2023 BMW iX already arrived earlier this year at the Chicago Auto Show, so now it's time for BMW's more affordable electric vehicle to enter its second model year. The 2023 BMW i4 was announced today, arriving with a new, more affordable eDrive35 to sit below the existing eDrive40 and M50. As expected from the smaller '35' numbering, the eDrive35 offers a bit less range and performance at a lower price.
CarBuzz.com
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0