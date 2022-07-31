Adel-DeSoto-Minburn boys and girls cross country are both gearing up for another exciting season on the course, with both teams going through various team camps this week. On the girls side, there was only one state qualifier from a year ago, but Geneva Timmerman was able to put up her best finish at state, as she was able to get 2nd up at Fort Dodge with a time of 19 minutes 6 seconds, and will be hoping for improved times throughout the season for an ADM team that has a lot of the roster from last year coming back on the girls side.

2 DAYS AGO