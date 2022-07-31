3 hurt in Duluth hit-and-run, woman arrested

www.boreal.org
Related
boreal.org
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit two parked vehicles and...
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious
DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.
boreal.org
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home. The resident...
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriff: Intoxicated pilot arrested after crashing small engine plane in Sturgeon Lake
STURGEON LAKE, MN-- Authorities responded to a small engine plane crash last Friday allegedly involving alcohol. Deputies said the Pilot, 70, of Missouri crashed on the 4000 block of Birchview Rd. in Sturgeon Lake. The Pine County 911 Communications Center received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
Daily Telegram
4 Corners Store, National Night Out connect Douglas County neighbors
TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A crowd gathered Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 Corners Store for food, fun and a chance to pet Odie, a 215-pound English mastiff who is the store’s official greeter. "Everyone knows Odie," said Jan Najjar, of the town of Oakland, who had treats in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com
Police ticketing in Duluth schools shows racial disparities
DULUTH - When students returned to Denfeld High School last fall after more than a year learning outside its halls, the number of disruptive fights and dangerous assaults was unlike anything principal Tom Tusken had seen in nearly three decades working in schools. "We faced some extraordinary circumstances this fall,"...
Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement
A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning. The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Fire Crews Responded To Structure Fire Saturday
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A structure fire was reported at 306 East 5th Street in Superior on Saturday, according to the Superior Fire Department. Just before 9:00 p.m., fire crews arrived to the scene of a single-stall detached garage with a lot of fire coming from the roof and garage door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
4 law enforcement officers injured during Iron Range standoff
VIRGINIA, MN -- Four law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries during a standoff in Virginia Friday. According to Virginia Police, it happened just before 10 a.m. on the 300 block of 1st St. North. A resident reported a man they didn’t know broke into their home and barricaded themselves in...
willmarradio.com
North Shore traffic jams expected later this week
(Duluth MN-) Be ready for significant traffic delays if you're headed to the North Shore later this week, with the "Festival of Sail" Tall Ships in Two Harbors and the Fisherman's Picnic in Grand Marais both kicking off Thursday. Margie Nelson with MN-DOT says they're anticipating backups on I-35 near Barnum in Carlton County where traffic will be single-lane head-to-head. There's road work in Duluth on the Blatnik bridge and the "Can of Worms" interchange project. Up the Shore, be aware of bridge work at Stewart River and Silver Creek, northeast of Two Harbors. For the latest road info, visit 511mn.org.
perfectduluthday.com
The “Souvenir of Duluth” decorative pillow cover
It’s certainly no odder than the Pink Aerial Lift Bridge Dollhouse Toilet, but the Duluth pillow cover still qualifies as an oddity. I nabbed the image from an eBay listing circa 2018 and figured it was a one-off thing someone made, but then …. I noticed there is a...
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Judge Won’t Recuse Himself From Superior Police Officer Crash Case
The conditions don't warrant it. That's the decision made by the Douglas County Circuit Court Judge assigned to deliberate the case of the Superior Police Officer "accused of being involved in a fatal traffic crash" earlier this month. According to an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall], Superior Police Sergeant...
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet: Apparent Overdose Caused Death Of 16 Year-Old Boy
CLOQUET, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead due to an apparent overdose in Cloquet, according to the Cloquet Police Department. The CPD says officials responded Wednesday to report of an apparent overdose at a house on Loop Drive involving a 16 year-old boy. Officials say the boy was...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
boreal.org
Delays and congestion expected during North Shore travel this weekend
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - August 1, 2022. Motorists should expect delays when traveling towards and along the North Shore starting this Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7 due to large events and construction impacts. With the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic, traffic congestion is anticipated.
Comments / 0