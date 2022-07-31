3 hurt in Duluth hit-and-run, woman arrested

(Duluth MN-) Be ready for significant traffic delays if you're headed to the North Shore later this week, with the "Festival of Sail" Tall Ships in Two Harbors and the Fisherman's Picnic in Grand Marais both kicking off Thursday. Margie Nelson with MN-DOT says they're anticipating backups on I-35 near Barnum in Carlton County where traffic will be single-lane head-to-head. There's road work in Duluth on the Blatnik bridge and the "Can of Worms" interchange project. Up the Shore, be aware of bridge work at Stewart River and Silver Creek, northeast of Two Harbors. For the latest road info, visit 511mn.org.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO