Junior Nathan Behne enters his third year of high school as the Greene County football kicker for the third year. He was slowed by a leg injury last spring in soccer and hasn’t been to as many kicking camps this summer as he normally would. With the injury behind him, he attended a training camp in Minnesota and a Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Tennessee and he talks about the rating system for high school kickers. “There’s a star program and a ranking for your class. I’m a four-and-a-half star, and my ranking, I was 31st, and since I haven’t been able to kick for a while because of my leg injury, I haven’t been ranked again. I don’t know where I’m sitting right now, but they will re-rank me after this Tennessee camp.” Behne expects that ranking to come out within a couple weeks.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO