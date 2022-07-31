www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
DCG Football Schedule Challenging
Dallas Center – Grimes football is continuing on with their football camp this week, as they continue to get ready for the 2022 football season. DCG will be opening up at home this year when they take on North Polk in Grimes, before they play in a pair of tough road games after that, playing Bondurant-Farrar in week 2 and then making a quick trip to Johnston for week 3. In week 4, they will be at home against Norwalk.
Veteran coaching staff for Ram Fall Sports
This is “Camp Week” for many Greene County High School athletes with official practices for all high school Fall sports in Iowa starting on August 8. Greene County returns veteran head coaches in all three fall sports. Chris Heisterkamp returns to lead the volleyball program, with Jeff Lamoureux back as the girls and boys cross-country head coach, and Caden Duncan enters year number four as the head football coach.
Week Two Preview For Panorama Panthers Football Team
As we continue our preview of each game on the schedule for the Panorama Panthers football team, a familiar opponent will travel to Panora in week two for another matchup. The Panorama Panthers football team has a full slate of games this year that feature familiar opponents as it is the same schedule that they played last year and in week two the Pella Christian Eagles will be traveling to Panora for another matchup.
Bradyn Smith on athletics at P-C, Greene Co.
Recent Paton-Churdan High School athlete Bradyn Smith talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about his high school career. He played football for Greene County in the shared athletic program and earned All-State honors, and was an athlete for P-C as well. “I personally liked that I was able to be from...
Tigers Return Some Heavy Hitters Defensively
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football has their first practice of the season coming up next week, as the timeframe is just over three weeks away from the first game of the season at Gilbert. The Tigers will be keeping an eye on a lot of things during fall camp, and one of...
Behne talks football kicker rankings
Junior Nathan Behne enters his third year of high school as the Greene County football kicker for the third year. He was slowed by a leg injury last spring in soccer and hasn’t been to as many kicking camps this summer as he normally would. With the injury behind him, he attended a training camp in Minnesota and a Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Tennessee and he talks about the rating system for high school kickers. “There’s a star program and a ranking for your class. I’m a four-and-a-half star, and my ranking, I was 31st, and since I haven’t been able to kick for a while because of my leg injury, I haven’t been ranked again. I don’t know where I’m sitting right now, but they will re-rank me after this Tennessee camp.” Behne expects that ranking to come out within a couple weeks.
ADM Football Going Through Camp This Week
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football will be going through day number two of their summer football camp today, a four day event that is teaching current and future players fundamentals to be apart of the ADM program. It also will serve as an introduction to the 2022 football season for an ADM...
Perry Youth Football Block Party This Weekend
Perry Youth Football will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for a good cause. The Bluejay Football Block Party will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Cleanworks Autowash parking lot. Board Member Tiffany Olejniczak says people will be able to get their car washed for a free-will donation or they can use the automatic wash bays and those proceeds will also go to Perry Youth Football.
DCG Volleyball Looking for Bounce Back
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball will be looking for a bounce back season after a losing record in 2021, and should have a good amount of talent back in the program this upcoming year. Mustang volleyball finished 16-22 in the 2021 season, and finished 7th out of 8 teams...
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life for Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Nueva Vida en Greene County to Host Storm Lake Panel in Jefferson
An organization that is spearheading a movement to attract the Latino population to move and live in Greene County, will have a special event next week. “Nueva Vida en Greene County” is hosting “The Storm Lake Story” on August 9th. The event includes about six people from Storm Lake who were a part of the diversification of the community over the past 30 years. The panel includes Storm Lake Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole, former Storm Lake City Council member Sara Huddleston, former Police Chief Mark Prosser, along with a Latino business owner and a couple of high school students. The discussion will be led by Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger and Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ. Offenburger explains why it’s important for Greene County residents to attend.
Eleanor Sandholm, 92, of Greenfield
Funeral services for Eleanor Sandholm, 92, of Greenfield, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church in Creston with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service prior to the burial. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Eleanor Sandholm Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Cynthia Franzeen, 70, of Scranton
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Coon Rapids American Legion with Pastor Alan Miller of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Casket bearers will be LaVerne Greenfield, Joe Bru, Adam Franzeen, Michael Lewis, Marcus Lewis, Cory Sanden, and Kory Kinnick. Honorary casket bearers will be Cameron Franzeen, Carter Franzeen, Reece Bru, Tylar Bru, Isaac Bru, Marcia Lewis, and Lon Kinnick. Burial will be in the Coon Rapids Cemetery.
ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes
With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat
With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
Record Highs Could Happen Today, Saturday in Raccoon Valley Radio Area
This week the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area will experience very hot temperatures once again. Weatherology Meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki says today’s actual temperature is going to be 97 degrees with a heat index of 106 degrees, which is well above the average temperature for this time of year of the mid-80s. The National Weather Service has most of western Iowa under a heat advisory from noon to 8pm today and Wojcicki explains the difference between a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning.
Grand Junction Fun Days is this Weekend
If you are looking for some family fun entertainment this weekend, the City of Grand Junction has you covered. Grand Junction Fun Days kicks-off tomorrow evening with the beer tent from 4pm to midnight, as well as a carnival from 6-10pm at the former school property. Additionally, there will be musical entertainment with the Danny Grause Band from Ames to perform from 8-11pm. Co-organizer Linda Hoffman says tickets can be purchased on site for the carnival and people can watch the band for free outside of the beer tent, which has a $5 cover charge.
