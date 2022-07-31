HPD: Officer shoots knife-wielding man at west Houston group home

www.click2houston.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says
GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
19-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 men with AK-47 in north Houston arrested, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two men with an AK-47 in north Houston last Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said. Kurt Whitten, 19, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Tomas Alvarado, 26, and Jeremiah Ponce, 20. Whitten’s bond was denied and he is expected to appear in court Thursday.
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
Houston police officer airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball: HCSO
SkyEye was at the scene of the tragic crash in Tomball. We are working to learn more details like if another vehicle was involved.
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heights
Some tense moments in the Heights were captured on camera as a driver in a pickup truck chased down a Mini-Cooper in an apparent road rage incident. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on N. Main and I-45 on August 3, 2022. Both drivers could be heard coming down N. Main, towards I-45 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the green Mini-Cooper decided it would be best to drive into a McDonald's parking lot and circle around it in an attempt to lose the black Ford F-150 Super Duty (King Ranch) truck that was chasing it. Fortunately, despite the Mcdonald's being open, no kids were outside when the cars sped through the parking lot.
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
Investigation underway after infant death at motel in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead at a motel in west Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to an urgent call at a motel located at 15101 Katy Freeway around 1:25 p.m. The infant was transported to the...
Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum. Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice. Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and...
Man crashes stolen ambulance into Whataburger drive-thru in Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A Sunday night joyride in a stolen ambulance ended on a somber note for one Houston man. According to a police spokesperson, Josue Vega, 26, helped himself to a Houston Fire Department ambulance parked at an area hospital just before 11 p.m. local time, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, HPD dealing with staffing shortages and recruitment
FORT BEND COUNTY – Law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with staffing shortages, retention and recruitment. Back in April, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office had 48 vacant positions. In August, that number tripled. “I’m down over 120 in my office right now and it’s because...
