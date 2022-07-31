ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York's completely new LaGuardia Airport is nearly done after 6 years of construction — take a look at the B and C terminals

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dw5k3_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • LaGuardia Airport's remodeling is nearly complete after six years of construction and millions of hours of work.
  • Terminals B and C have been revamped to include new departure halls, arrival halls, gates, and security.
  • Delta Air Lines is the sole operator at Terminal C and has invested $4 billion into the project.
New York's LaGuardia Airport is one step closer to completing its full renovation and becoming one of the nicest airports in the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mw6SU_0gzRdzQz00

Delta Air Lines

On Wednesday, the final two gates at the new Terminal B opened, and a section of the taxiway was completed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111ofl_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Metropolitan Airport News

This means the facility is almost done after six years of construction, over 17 million hours of work, and 40,000 tons of steel used. The terminal will be fully complete by 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tk66G_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Aviation Pros

Also under construction at LaGuardia is the new Terminal C, which houses Delta Air Lines' flights. The airline is funding the $4 billion project.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4aWh_0gzRdzQz00
Touring Delta Air Lines' new terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

While Terminal B is nearly complete, Terminal C still has at least a year's worth of work to do. Specifically, Delta is still working on gates 80-89 and 61-69, which are scheduled to open in 2024.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkMhC_0gzRdzQz00
Touring Delta Air Lines' new terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I toured Delta's brand new $4 billion Terminal C at New York's LaGuardia Airport and now I can't wait to fly out of it as a passenger

However, gates 70-79 opened on June 4, and gates 90-98 opened in 2019, so passengers are able to experience the new Terminal C.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuEHH_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Insider

I toured both terminals on two recent trips to see the new concourses, gates, shops, and restaurants — take a look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KL1R4_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The new Terminal B, which also cost $4 billion, opened to passengers in June 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1rVf_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

LaGuardia Airport's newest concourse is fully open with a brand-new section for American Airlines, 4 more gates, and a premium lounge— see inside

The terminal is split into two concourses. Air Canada, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines will operate out of the Eastern Concourse, while Northeast Alliance partners American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will operate out of the Western Concourse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BB1hF_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: LaGuardia Airport

Improvements include a new departures hall…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295VZE_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…arrivals hall…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHp3F_0gzRdzQz00

Thomas Pallini/Insider

…gates…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9V1V_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

…a 3,000-car parking garage…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OREDj_0gzRdzQz00

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: NY 1 News

…a 20,000-square-foot American Airlines Admirals Club…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10m6eU_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

…and two skybridges. The western skybridge was the second to open in January 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJAr2_0gzRdzQz00

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

For a year and a half, American customers heading to the western concourse checked in at the headhouse but then had to walk to their gate via the 60-year-old Central Terminal Building, which was known for its low ceilings and dated infrastructure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otaF4_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The trek was long and inconvenient for travelers, but the new 482-foot pedestrian bridge will more easily connect travelers to the gates in the western concourse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081DSL_0gzRdzQz00

LaGuardia Gateway Partners.

The terminal's eastern skybridge opened in June 2020. In total, the walkways connect check-in and baggage claim to 35 new gates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dDgw_0gzRdzQz00

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Aircraft will be able to taxi underneath both bridges, alleviating the congestion LaGuardia's old Terminal B was infamously known for. Southwest was the first to use the new taxiway in May 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLCq9_0gzRdzQz00

LaGuardia Gateway Partners

During my walkthrough of Terminal B, I found the check-in area spacious and modern. There were plenty of kiosks at each airline counter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdnSH_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

After a quick check-in, I headed to security, which was easy to find because of the giant, illuminated sign.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C54Il_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The checkpoint was split into two sections — one with lines for standard TSA and priority, and a second for TSA PreCheck and B-Fast, which is an expedited line that costs travelers $15.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwexb_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

There were approximate wait times displayed above each line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXc5n_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

From security, passengers will climb an escalator to access the concourses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfUtf_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

To get to the gates, I first had to pass through a large shopping area called the Bowery Bay Shops…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3ISw_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

…and a food court.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwoJi_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Restaurants include places like Wendy's, Green Leaf's, and Tony's + Benny's pizza shop.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUTQS_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The food court had a large fountain and plenty of sitting areas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34slF8_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Also in the food court is an informative departures board that told passengers if they should head to their gate or sit and relax.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DN5A_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The updated gate areas in both concourses were extremely spacious with 55-foot ceilings and plenty of seating. The new facility is a relief for travelers who had to fight for space in the old terminal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZol2_0gzRdzQz00
United departure gate.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Passengers traveling through may notice the unique lighting fixtures, artwork, and concessions in the terminal, which are intended to replicate a hotel, rather than an airport.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQgn0_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The carpeted floors also help keep the noise level down, making the experience more peaceful for travelers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTRf1_0gzRdzQz00
American departure gate.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Several restaurants and shops are located throughout the concourse, like Bar Veloce, Sweetleaf Coffee, Gotham News, and The Scoop, which will use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that allows shoppers to check out via cameras rather than cashiers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093lal_0gzRdzQz00
Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Whole Foods opens first store with Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology that allows shoppers to skip the register altogether

Terminal C also proved to be impressive. Delta has invested thousands of work hours over five years, resulting in a nice, modern new facility.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnfeV_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The terminal opened on June 4 and is the project's "biggest milestone" because it marks the completion of 80% of the facility, Ryan Marzullo, Delta's managing director of design and construction, told media at the opening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XifLH_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Like Terminal B, Delta has a new departures hall…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aj4Lq_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…arrivals hall…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f92If_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…security checkpoint…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0livw7_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and gates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWXMN_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The carrier also opened a brand new 30,000-square-foot SkyClub lounge, which has seating for up to 600 people and a nice view of the airfield.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UB12J_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

See inside the new 30,000-square-foot Sky Club lounge Delta is opening at LaGuardia, which seats 600 and will have an outdoor 'sky deck'

Passengers will start their journey in the departures hall, which features 49 self-service kiosks...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qK5cb_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

...nice, modern bathrooms...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaQAL_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a long 228-foot screen above 36 check-in counters that will display things like TSA wait times and SkyClub capacity.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXdQn_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

There is also a separate check-in area for Sky Priority passengers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2QWd_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Marzullo, the space was designed with the New Yorker in mind, meaning Delta focused on speed and efficiency.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34voYb_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Specifically, he said the roadway outside the terminal has been split into two lanes to increase curb space and decrease traffic…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCXu3_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…while the check-in area has been designed as a "transient space" without much decor because LaGuardia is a main business hub for Delta, and those passengers do not typically check luggage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW6BI_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

While the space was designed to be less extravagant, there are marble walls and several beautiful murals created by local artists throughout the facility.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04D4gK_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

To get to security, travelers will take the escalator up to the third level. Here, there is a giant digital art installation created by ESI Design, an NBBJ Studio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW52O_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to a Delta spokesperson, the scene on the screen, which features things like waterfalls and mountains, changes when a delta flight takes off. The new image will be the destination of that flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tqqvq_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Snaking security lines filled the large space during my recent trip. Several illuminated signs designate where each passenger should go, like Clear, TSA PreCheck, disabled, and the regular line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343rCo_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Fortunately, I have TSA PreCheck so I was through in about five minutes. According to Delta, there are 11 lanes open, but the checkpoint has 16 total available for use.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZHYH_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Once you exit security, passengers will turn either left or right. Left is for gates 61-79…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dL91x_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and right is for gates 80-98. Passengers will walk anywhere from five to 12 minutes from the security checkpoint to their gate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUSFT_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

A total of 37 gates will be open when the terminal is complete, and Terminal C and D will be consolidated into one huge 1.3-million-square-foot facility.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fT1vk_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

There are several places for travelers to eat on both sides of the terminal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2Uyl_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

On the side with gates 60-70, passengers will find both quick-service and sit-down restaurants, like Bubby's, CIBO Express, and Essex Burger...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRqxg_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…as well as Starbucks. According to Mazullo, there are four Starbucks throughout the new Terminal C, but no Dunkin' Donuts, which is unfortunate for New Englanders.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDiZ3_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

I enjoyed a burger and fries from Bubby's. While the meal was tasty, it was expensive at $21.99, so I'll probably just rely on snacks next time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQMX4_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

On the side with gates 80-98 are restaurants and shops like Flatiron Tavern, Juicepress, and Fiorello Market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8Fxx_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

When descending into the gate areas, passengers will see a large Delta logo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZSLx_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

At the bottom of the escalator on the righthand side of the terminal, passengers will either head straight for gates 90-98 or left for gates 80-89.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J16Q_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

There is a long passageway to get to the 80s gates, which are under construction but still open for use.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwCpP_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The space is clearly not as nice as the updated terminal, but still has some concessions, like quick-service market Bisoux.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXtYG_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Touring the 90s gates, it was easy to see the upgrades to the seats and space. There was more than enough room for everyone in the boarding area...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Waqeu_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

...and the seats had power ports.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0625iJ_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Meanwhile, the bathrooms were modern and had mosaic artwork representing New York City — complimenting the art in the departures hall restrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmPTF_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

When exiting the terminal, passengers will find five new carousels at bag claim that will disperse luggage within 20 minutes of arrival, according to the airline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krflE_0gzRdzQz00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

This 30-year-old made $3,000 giving up her seat on a Delta flight: ‘I almost broke my neck sprinting down the aisles’

Everyone has air travel horror stories: delayed redeyes, lost luggage, unruly pets who chew through travel crates. Megan Keaveny at least managed to make some money from hers. A lot of money, actually: $3,000, which the 30-year-old real estate broker received from Delta Air Lines for giving up her seat on a flight – which originally cost $358 – from New York's LaGuardia Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Keaveny.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#Airport Security#Terminals#Infrastructure#Car Parking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Western Concourse#Terminal C#Laguardia#Touring Delta Air Lines
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

564K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy