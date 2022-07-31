New York's completely new LaGuardia Airport is nearly done after 6 years of construction — take a look at the B and C terminals

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B. Thomas Pallini/Insider

LaGuardia Airport's remodeling is nearly complete after six years of construction and millions of hours of work.

Terminals B and C have been revamped to include new departure halls, arrival halls, gates, and security.

Delta Air Lines is the sole operator at Terminal C and has invested $4 billion into the project.

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

New York's LaGuardia Airport is one step closer to completing its full renovation and becoming one of the nicest airports in the US.On Wednesday, the final two gates at the new Terminal B opened, and a section of the taxiway was completed.

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

This means the facility is almost done after six years of construction, over 17 million hours of work, and 40,000 tons of steel used. The terminal will be fully complete by 2023.

Touring Delta Air Lines' new terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

Touring Delta Air Lines' new terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

Also under construction at LaGuardia is the new Terminal C, which houses Delta Air Lines' flights. The airline is funding the $4 billion project.While Terminal B is nearly complete, Terminal C still has at least a year's worth of work to do. Specifically, Delta is still working on gates 80-89 and 61-69, which are scheduled to open in 2024.

However, gates 70-79 opened on June 4, and gates 90-98 opened in 2019, so passengers are able to experience the new Terminal C.

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

I toured both terminals on two recent trips to see the new concourses, gates, shops, and restaurants — take a look.The new Terminal B, which also cost $4 billion, opened to passengers in June 2020.

The terminal is split into two concourses. Air Canada, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines will operate out of the Eastern Concourse, while Northeast Alliance partners American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will operate out of the Western Concourse.

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Improvements include a new departures hall……arrivals hall……gates……a 3,000-car parking garage…

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

Touring LaGuardia Airport's new Western Concourse at Terminal B.

…a 20,000-square-foot American Airlines Admirals Club……and two skybridges. The western skybridge was the second to open in January 2022.For a year and a half, American customers heading to the western concourse checked in at the headhouse but then had to walk to their gate via the 60-year-old Central Terminal Building, which was known for its low ceilings and dated infrastructure.The trek was long and inconvenient for travelers, but the new 482-foot pedestrian bridge will more easily connect travelers to the gates in the western concourse.The terminal's eastern skybridge opened in June 2020. In total, the walkways connect check-in and baggage claim to 35 new gates.Aircraft will be able to taxi underneath both bridges, alleviating the congestion LaGuardia's old Terminal B was infamously known for. Southwest was the first to use the new taxiway in May 2021.During my walkthrough of Terminal B, I found the check-in area spacious and modern. There were plenty of kiosks at each airline counter.After a quick check-in, I headed to security, which was easy to find because of the giant, illuminated sign.The checkpoint was split into two sections — one with lines for standard TSA and priority, and a second for TSA PreCheck and B-Fast, which is an expedited line that costs travelers $15.There were approximate wait times displayed above each line.From security, passengers will climb an escalator to access the concourses.To get to the gates, I first had to pass through a large shopping area called the Bowery Bay Shops……and a food court.Restaurants include places like Wendy's, Green Leaf's, and Tony's + Benny's pizza shop.The food court had a large fountain and plenty of sitting areas.Also in the food court is an informative departures board that told passengers if they should head to their gate or sit and relax.The updated gate areas in both concourses were extremely spacious with 55-foot ceilings and plenty of seating. The new facility is a relief for travelers who had to fight for space in the old terminal.Passengers traveling through may notice the unique lighting fixtures, artwork, and concessions in the terminal, which are intended to replicate a hotel, rather than an airport.The carpeted floors also help keep the noise level down, making the experience more peaceful for travelers.Several restaurants and shops are located throughout the concourse, like Bar Veloce, Sweetleaf Coffee, Gotham News, and The Scoop, which will use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that allows shoppers to check out via cameras rather than cashiers.

Terminal C also proved to be impressive. Delta has invested thousands of work hours over five years, resulting in a nice, modern new facility.The terminal opened on June 4 and is the project's "biggest milestone" because it marks the completion of 80% of the facility, Ryan Marzullo, Delta's managing director of design and construction, told media at the opening.Like Terminal B, Delta has a new departures hall……arrivals hall……security checkpoint……and gates.The carrier also opened a brand new 30,000-square-foot SkyClub lounge, which has seating for up to 600 people and a nice view of the airfield.

