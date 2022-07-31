ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

More sunshine on the way today

By John Buonaugurio
13 WHAM
 4 days ago
13wham.com

13 WHAM

Steamy with isolated storms today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Tropical air has returned to WNY and that very humid air could lead to a few storms this afternoon, especially south and east of Rochester. The breeze off of Lake Erie may shield areas west of the city from widespread showers and thunder today, but areas east of the city will be slightly warmer. That slightly warmer air will lead to a better potential of storms in Central and Eastern New York today.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

90 degree heat returns to Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Although it feels comfortable this morning in WNY, we'll see a big increase in the heat and humidity over the next few days. Area dew points are in the 50s this morning, but they'll jump to near 70 degrees later tonight. That increase in the atmospheric moisture content will get paired with well above normal temperatures later tonight and Thursday.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Summer swelter takes a break today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) -Ac cold front will cross WNY from the west to the east this morning and bring some refreshing air back to town. The dew point temperature will drop substantially from this morning into this afternoon. The breeze will be noticeable out of the west today with some...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RMSC holds interactive Space Fest

Rochester, N.Y. — A festival that's out of this world is happening at the Rochester Museum & Science Center this week. Space Fest allows kids of all ages to explore all things space through interactive lessons giving them an opportunity to have fun all while learning about the solar system.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sam Carter hosts inaugural 'Good Day Rochester Games'

Gates, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester showcased some up-and-coming young athletes in the Rochester area Wednesday morning, as Sam Carter hosted the first-ever (and possibly last) Good Day Rochester Games. He took us to the track at Gates Chili High School to spotlight the Maximum Velocity Track & Field...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

The Frog Pond, full of Rochester history and memories, is for sale

Any diner can serve up a hot mug of coffee, an omelet or a burger, but The Frog Pond is uniquely Rochester — and it's packed with decades of local history. "It's this historical, special little bistro with so many Rochester memories," said current owner Kevin Crego, who is looking to sell the restaurant.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester declares Cool Sweep for Wednesday & Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — The city has declared a Cool Sweep for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to approach 90 degrees. City pools, spray parks and air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended hours to help residents cool down. R-Centers with air conditioning:. Avenue D, 200 Avenue D, 8:30...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Caring for others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Laurie Andressi who retired from Rochester General Hospital yesterday after 42 years in nursing. Her husband Rich, is so proud. He sent in an entire album of photos to celebrate the pride he feels in his wife's career. He asked for,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Terrace reopens at Rundel Library after major renovations

Rochester, N.Y. — Another portion of the ROC the Riverway program is complete. City, state and county leaders celebrated the completion of the Rundel Library North Terrace project Tuesday. The $9.8 million project gave the terrace a modernized look, including an outdoor riverfront theater, a Genesee River overlook and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester staple closes after 35 years

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
ROCHESTER, NY

