More sunshine on the way today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Tropical air has returned to WNY and that very humid air could lead to a few storms this afternoon, especially south and east of Rochester. The breeze off of Lake Erie may shield areas west of the city from widespread showers and thunder today, but areas east of the city will be slightly warmer. That slightly warmer air will lead to a better potential of storms in Central and Eastern New York today.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO