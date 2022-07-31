More sunshine on the way today

13wham.com
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
13 WHAM
Steamy with isolated storms today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Tropical air has returned to WNY and that very humid air could lead to a few storms this afternoon, especially south and east of Rochester. The breeze off of Lake Erie may shield areas west of the city from widespread showers and thunder today, but areas east of the city will be slightly warmer. That slightly warmer air will lead to a better potential of storms in Central and Eastern New York today.
13 WHAM
90 degree heat returns to Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Although it feels comfortable this morning in WNY, we'll see a big increase in the heat and humidity over the next few days. Area dew points are in the 50s this morning, but they'll jump to near 70 degrees later tonight. That increase in the atmospheric moisture content will get paired with well above normal temperatures later tonight and Thursday.
13 WHAM
Summer swelter takes a break today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) -Ac cold front will cross WNY from the west to the east this morning and bring some refreshing air back to town. The dew point temperature will drop substantially from this morning into this afternoon. The breeze will be noticeable out of the west today with some...
13 WHAM
RMSC holds interactive Space Fest
Rochester, N.Y. — A festival that's out of this world is happening at the Rochester Museum & Science Center this week. Space Fest allows kids of all ages to explore all things space through interactive lessons giving them an opportunity to have fun all while learning about the solar system.
Rochester farm wins 200k ‘Hometown Proud’ contest
Homestead for Hope is an inclusive community farm for workers both with and without disabilities.
National Night Out in Rochester area Tuesday, Wednesday
Each quadrant will hold an event Tuesday evening, and the Town of Irondequoit will hold an event on Wednesday evening.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
13 WHAM
Sam Carter hosts inaugural 'Good Day Rochester Games'
Gates, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester showcased some up-and-coming young athletes in the Rochester area Wednesday morning, as Sam Carter hosted the first-ever (and possibly last) Good Day Rochester Games. He took us to the track at Gates Chili High School to spotlight the Maximum Velocity Track & Field...
wxxinews.org
The Frog Pond, full of Rochester history and memories, is for sale
Any diner can serve up a hot mug of coffee, an omelet or a burger, but The Frog Pond is uniquely Rochester — and it's packed with decades of local history. "It's this historical, special little bistro with so many Rochester memories," said current owner Kevin Crego, who is looking to sell the restaurant.
13 WHAM
Rochester declares Cool Sweep for Wednesday & Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — The city has declared a Cool Sweep for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to approach 90 degrees. City pools, spray parks and air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended hours to help residents cool down. R-Centers with air conditioning:. Avenue D, 200 Avenue D, 8:30...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring for others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Laurie Andressi who retired from Rochester General Hospital yesterday after 42 years in nursing. Her husband Rich, is so proud. He sent in an entire album of photos to celebrate the pride he feels in his wife's career. He asked for,...
WHEC TV-10
Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
New Pepper Palace location opening at Greece Ridge Mall
This will be the second Pepper Palace location opened in the Greater Rochester Area — the first opening at Eastview Mall.
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
13 WHAM
Terrace reopens at Rundel Library after major renovations
Rochester, N.Y. — Another portion of the ROC the Riverway program is complete. City, state and county leaders celebrated the completion of the Rundel Library North Terrace project Tuesday. The $9.8 million project gave the terrace a modernized look, including an outdoor riverfront theater, a Genesee River overlook and...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
Rochester mother and daughter taking on the world one paper straw at a time
It's called Roc Paper Straws and according to its founders, it's the only paper straw manufacturer in New York State and the northeast.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
