West Palm Beach, FL

A few morning showers followed by pm inland storms for Monday

By Kate Wentzel
WPTV
 4 days ago
www.wptv.com

WPTV

Rain chances start to increase through the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Moist air starts to make a comeback by Thursday and rain chances will start to increase. Models hinting at some morning showers along the coast and afternoon storms inland. Rain chances to 40% for Friday and Saturday, then up to 50% for Sunday and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Dry air, Saharan dust will limit rainfall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Benign weather continues with rain chances at 40% or less through Sunday. A combination of dry air and Saharan dust will limit rainfall. Today, we have a 40% chance of storms. Models indicate storms will start along I-95 and then eventually move farther inland during the day.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

'Days of Our Lives' moving to Peacock in September

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives." Just not on NBC. NBC announced Wednesday that the long-running "Days of Our Lives" soap opera is moving to Peacock. It will also be home to past episodes of the popular daytime...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
WPTV

New York woman faces murder charge in death of Tamarac woman

TAMARAC, Fla. — A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death...
TAMARAC, FL
WPTV

Food prepping can save time and money as kids head back to school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Americans are feeling the pinch when it comes to food costs and waste. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that prices at grocery stores have risen 12.2% (from June 2021 to June 2022). According to Feeding America, Americans waste over $218 billion on food each year, or 219 pounds of waste per person. They said that's like throwing 650 average-sized apples right into the garbage.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

State rests after jurors get rare view of bloody Parkland school massacre site

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors in the trial of convicted school shooter Nikolas Cruz toured the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to an intact crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
PARKLAND, FL

