A few morning showers followed by pm inland storms for Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Americans are feeling the pinch when it comes to food costs and waste. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that prices at grocery stores have risen 12.2% (from June 2021 to June 2022). According to Feeding America, Americans waste over $218 billion on food each year, or 219 pounds of waste per person. They said that's like throwing 650 average-sized apples right into the garbage.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO