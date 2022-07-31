Police: Unknown Man Loitering, Luring Children into Vehicle

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet

