Police: Unknown Man Loitering, Luring Children into Vehicle

www.wkok.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Housing Rental Prices Keep Going Up Across Pennsylvania And So Is The Homeless RateCerees MorettiPennsylvania State
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Gilson Summer Snow Day Festival Heads to Xfinity Live on July 16Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens multiple new locations across PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
wkok.com
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
Police chase with ATV leads to meth, gun seized
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a chase with an ATV rider led to methamphetamine and a loaded gun being seized. According to the Coal Township Police Department, on July 24, around 2:00 a.m. officers came across an ATV with a bright spotlight on the front and a homemade wrack on the back with no […]
State Police in Montoursville issue missing endangered person advisory for two-year-old
Cogan Station, Pa. —A two-year-old child who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. inside her bed on Aug. 3 has been reported as a missing endangered person by State Police. Jaylynn Shaylor is described as 30 inches tall, 35 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing a pull-up diaper, according to a release from State Police in Montoursville. Shaylor was inside a residence near the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road prior to being reported missing shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. State Police said they believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information on the missing child is being asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
wkok.com
Six Teenagers Injured in Union County Three-Vehicle Crash Saturday
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A three-vehicle accident has left six teenagers injured, including one flown to the hospital. No names are disclosed by troopers because the individuals are not adults, Milton state police say injured and flown to the hospital was a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were also seriously hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
Methamphetamine, gun located after police chase down four-wheeler in Shamokin
Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township. Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote. ...
skooknews.com
State Police Warn Ashland and Girardville Residents About Increase in Burglaries
The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Ashland and Girardville about an uptick in burglaries recently. According to the Frackville Barracks, Troopers have received multiple reports from residents from both boroughs about overnight burglaries over the last month. Police say the suspects are pushing in air conditioners to gain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tioga County man arrested for string of burglaries along Route 6
Mansfield, Pa. — A Tioga County man who was kicked out of a homeless shelter is accused of going back and stealing items, as well as burglarizing nearby residences and businesses along Route 6. Patrick A. Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was arraigned on July 26 on 37 charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft charges, and summaries of criminal mischief. The string of burglaries began on April 11 when...
Man smashes his vehicle's window, reports it to police as vandalism
West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it. State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Pennsylvania state police looking for 16-year-old and her 8-month-old
PENNSYLVANIA- The Pennsylvania state police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway and her 8-month old. State police say Aaliya Marie Diaz ran away from her foster residence with her child Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr. Diaz was last seen with her child on 7/31 in Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County. Diaz is described as a white, […]
wkok.com
Possible Theft of Horse in Port Trevorton Area
PORT TREVORTON – Selinsgrove state police are seeking information on a possible theft of a horse from a home in Union Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove troopers say the owner last saw her horse on the night of July 30, and at 6 a.m. the next morning, the horse was missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man allegedly kicks in front door, threatens residents inside home
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet
Pa. man who lost hand in blast, fire that destroyed his home given probation
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County man who admitted causing the explosions and fire that destroyed his home last year has been placed on seven years’ probation. Seth A. Magargle, 47, also must pay an insurance company $206,430, which he said Tuesday in county court likely will be impossible because of his limited ability to work.
Man charged with felony for stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Dalmatia man was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart in Lewisburg. Logan Shaffer, 25, took numerous electronics and hygiene items from the store shortly before 8 p.m. July 11, according to state police at Milton. Those items included a computer monitor, keyboard, drone, Acer brand PC gaming unit, webcam, as well as several men's colognes. Total value of merchandise stole was $2,022.14. Shaffer was arraigned on Thursday in front of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Docket Sheet
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
Tracy Kroh’s disappearance: 33 years of false leads, dead ends and 1 mysterious old man
Tracy Marie Kroh is forever locked in time, remembered as she was in her school portrait, complete with classic 1980′s “big hair.” The photo was taken just before the senior year she’d never get to experience at Halifax High School. Instead, the image would be plastered...
skooknews.com
Church Burglarized in Cressona
A church in Cressona was burglarized Monday. According to the State Police at Schuylkill Haven and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Troopers responded to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 101 Graeff Street, in Cressona Borough, on Monday August 1st, 2022 around 8:00pm for a report of a burglary. The pictured male suspect...
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals
Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
Drowning victim identified by Lycoming County Coroner
Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner’s officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River. Related reading: Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out...
Comments / 1