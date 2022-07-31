ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said.

Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

