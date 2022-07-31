As Days of Our Lives’ Linsey Godfrey Celebrates Her Birthday With Photos Highlighting Her Enviably Fit Form, We Salute the Stars Who Take Pride In Rather Than Hide From Their Age

soaps.sheknows.com
Related
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
SheKnows
Sonny Literally Pulls Chad Off the Bar When He Goes On a Bender — and Xander and Sarah Start Their Own Investigation
Abe finds Paulina drinking a martini in the Square. She orders one for him and they engage in flirty banter. Paulina then brings up him running for governor. Nicole hobbles up on crutches, giving Abe the opportunity to get out of the conversation. However, Paulina thinks Nicole can help her talk some sense into him.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’
Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
‘The Voice’ Winner Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
On Sunday (July 31st) “The Voice” season 10 winner Alisan Porter announced she is engaged to professional dancer and her long-time boyfriend Justin de Vera. In a sweet post on Instagram, which featured some snapshots of the couple posing with her new engagement ring, “The Voice” star declared, “Last night while David Gray played our song, [Justin] did the damn thang! It was perfect and full circle and very US. The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say… In this life and the next and the next and the next.”
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Is Just Like Her: ‘She Likes To Dress Up’
Click here to read the full article. From a whipped cream bra in the “California Gurls” music video to a giant hamburger at the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry knows how to make a fashion statement (and, somehow, always makes us hungry at the same time). It turns out, she passed down her fun sense of style to her 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. “She’s a ham. She likes to dress up,” the “When I’m Gone” singer told PEOPLE on August 1 during her LA launch party for her non-alcoholic beverage line called De...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katie Holmes Revealed Daughter Suri Cruise Played A Special Part in Mom's New Movie
Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes’s 16-year-old daughter, has a special talent that the world’s going to get to see. Her mom revealed in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that Cruise sings the iconic song Blue Moon in the opening credits of the new movie Alone Together, which Holmes wrote, directed and starred in. “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She’s very, very talented,” Holmes said. “She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s...
Ryan Gosling’s Daughters Don’t Understand Why He’s Playing Ken in Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘Nobody Plays With Ken’
Click here to read the full article. Barbie is an icon. She always has the best hair, the coolest jobs, and impeccable fashion. That’s one reason why kids and their parents are equally excited about Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and premiering in July 2023. But two little girls are confused about Ryan Gosling’s character Ken — and, honestly, they have a point. In an interview with heat magazine, per The Daily Mail, Gosling revealed his daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 7, and Amada Lee Gosling, 6, whom he shares with partner Eva Mendes, didn’t understand why he’d want...
Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant & Feeling 'Hopeful & Amazing'
Click here to read the full article. Congratulations, Chrissy Teigen! The Cravings cookbook author just announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and gives us a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that is conceiving — and announcing a pregnancy — when fertility treatments and prior infant loss are involved. Teigen and hubby John Legend already share daughter Luna and son Miles, and seem totally elated to announce this new pregnancy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen’s August 3 Instagram post features her adorable baby bump front and center. It’s on full display as she poses in...
Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino Talks Co-Parenting Relationship: 'I'm Not Gonna Say That it's Easy'
Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino recently opened up about their co-parenting relationship. While many think it’s a complicated relationship, she cleared the air: admitting that while it wasn’t the easiest, there’s a lot of respect and love. “I’m not gonna say that it’s easy,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “My heart is always for my child. My child comes first. He really does.” “When you have a mutual respect, it becomes easier. With Jada, it was like, as long as she treats [Trey] well, we’re good. We’re good. And she’s treated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Took the Sweetest Family Trip to a Butterfly Garden With Their Twin Sons
Click here to read the full article. Expectant mom Abby De La Rosa and coparent Nick Cannon have been coming together a lot lately for their twin sons, 1-year-old Zion and Zillion. Even less than a month after welcoming his eighth child — son Legendary Love, who he shares with Bre Tiesi — Cannon went on a family outing with De La Rosa and their boys, which she described as “nothing less than magical.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa) “Today, we immersed ourselves in the lives of over 200 beautiful tropical butterflies,”...
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Daughter Princess Charlotte Got Into Royal Duties With Her Latest Outing
Click here to read the full article. Princess Charlotte enjoyed some solo time with Prince William and Kate Middleton during a fun day at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The young royal took in a swim meet on Tuesday, where she was spotted laughing, chatting with her parents and having a ball in the stands. After the races, the trio met up with a group of athletes for a series of interactive workshops which included discussions on “nutrition and restful sleep,” per PEOPLE. This is the first royal event Charlotte has attended without her brothers, so this definitely marks a milestone! The Duchess,...
Ashlee Simpson's Birthday Post to Her Daughter Jagger Shows She's a Little Rockstar in the Making
Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Ashlee Simpson’s kids are already as cool as her, growing cooler and cooler with every passing year. At only seven years old, we can tell her daughter Jagger Snow is growing into a little rockstar! On July 30, Simpson posted a series of photos of her ever-so-stylish, growing girl in honor of her seventh birthday. She posted the photos with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAGGER SNOW. You are the brightest light. We love you so much 🥳.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) In...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Naomi Matsuda Contemplates Her Future as Li
It’s been one hell of a bumpy, fiery ride for Li since August 2, 2021. These days Li has been front and center in The Bold and the Beautiful’s storyline surrounding Sheila’s latest reign of terror and the character’s portrayer can’t believe it’s been one year today since Finn’s mom arrived on the scene — and neither can we!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Latest Twist Thrilled Fans — and May Have Doomed ‘Sprina’
“Ding dong, the witch is dead!” cried viewers when Esme went over the parapet at Wyndemere. But they may have missed the big picture. Almost since General Hospital introduced the character of Esme, viewers have hated her. Some loved to hate the conniver, others just plain hated her. So when her altercation with Ava in the August 1 episode sent Ryan’s daughter plunging from the parapet at Wyndemere, many a fan rejoiced.
SheKnows
As Trina and Rory Share a Romantic Kiss, Ava Ditches Her Husband and Turns to Sonny for Help
Trina and Rory hit the Metro Court pool for a drink. She’s trying to figure out what really happened in the courtroom and, more important, what it meant. “I don’t know how to feel about Spencer yet,” she says, before correcting herself to mean she doesn’t know what to think about what Spencer did, not to mention the fact she and Rory kissed. As they talk, she assumes that he’s going to pull away from their relationship, what with her perhaps prison-bound and him being a cop. They can just be friends, if that’s what he wants, but maybe he doesn’t even want that? Gobsmacked, Rory admits he is 100 percent into her. Why, she asks, is he willing to listen to her talk about Spencer? Rory says he’d be thrilled if Spencer “fell into a hole” and was never seen again, but if what Trina needs is to talk about the guy, then he’ll listen. Trina admits she’s preparing for the worst, meaning time in prison. But he points out what a wonderful job she did on the stand, saying she showed the jury who she really is. And who is that? Someone he wants to know much better, he says, leaning in for a kiss. He makes it clear that he plans to stick by her, through thick and thin.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Drops a Chill Photo That Epitomizes ‘Cool’
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor can’t get anything over on his fans. Sometimes it’s just nice to feel “laid back” and General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) recently showed off exactly how much he enjoyed it. Following a shoot with photographer Jim Warren, the ABC soap fave posted a photo on Instagram captioned, “Laiiid baaaack.”
Martha Stewart's 81st Birthday Involved a Stunning Selfie & 'A Bit Too Much' Wine at Celebratory Lunch
Click here to read the full article. Martha Stewart isn’t slowing down one bit in her 80s. In fact, she might have celebrated a little too hard on her 81st birthday, but she isn’t complaining at all — instead, she gave us a glorious selfie. The lifestyle guru is an expert at the Instagram thirst-trap and she’s so good at it that Gen Z should take notes from Stewart (we are talking about that sexy poolside shot). This year, she went in for a close-up where she gives a slight pout and a soulful gaze at the camera. She knows how...
Comments / 0