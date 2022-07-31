As Days of Our Lives’ Linsey Godfrey Celebrates Her Birthday With Photos Highlighting Her Enviably Fit Form, We Salute the Stars Who Take Pride In Rather Than Hide From Their Age

Trina and Rory hit the Metro Court pool for a drink. She’s trying to figure out what really happened in the courtroom and, more important, what it meant. “I don’t know how to feel about Spencer yet,” she says, before correcting herself to mean she doesn’t know what to think about what Spencer did, not to mention the fact she and Rory kissed. As they talk, she assumes that he’s going to pull away from their relationship, what with her perhaps prison-bound and him being a cop. They can just be friends, if that’s what he wants, but maybe he doesn’t even want that? Gobsmacked, Rory admits he is 100 percent into her. Why, she asks, is he willing to listen to her talk about Spencer? Rory says he’d be thrilled if Spencer “fell into a hole” and was never seen again, but if what Trina needs is to talk about the guy, then he’ll listen. Trina admits she’s preparing for the worst, meaning time in prison. But he points out what a wonderful job she did on the stand, saying she showed the jury who she really is. And who is that? Someone he wants to know much better, he says, leaning in for a kiss. He makes it clear that he plans to stick by her, through thick and thin.

