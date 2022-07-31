When (and Why) Did Real Estate Agents Become Celebrities?

www.sfgate.com
‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House
When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show.
Still unafraid of a fight, the Chicks dive into messy divorce at Bay Area concert
Nearly two decades later and the Chicks are still "Not Ready to Make Nice."
Lou Barlia, ‘Superman’ and ‘Steel Magnolias’ Cameraman, Dies at 92
Veteran cameraman Lou Barlia, whose film credits include “Superman” and “Steel Magnolias,” died in his home in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25, after a brief battle with mesothelioma cancer. He was 92. Born and raised in New York, Barlia started his photography career in his...
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Find Buyer for Pasadena Mansion
After multiple price cuts, the palatial Pasadena, CA, property owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi, has finally found a buyer. Initially on the market in 2021 for $13 million, the mansion came with the added complexity of a bankruptcy...
