Jersey City crash shows bicyclists think they’re above the law; that has to change | Mulshine

By Paul Mulshine
 4 days ago
Brains
4d ago

Yes the bicyclist was wrong for running the red light no one is disputing that but the fact that she hit the bicyclist and had no regard for life it self because there was no pause on her end to see if he was ok is wrong. Now add the fact of her position since it's for the people she should definitely be held to a higher standard. Plain and simple had she killed him she would be in prison yes she got two tickets now she should be removed or at the very least never voted in again.

Steve Kerr
4d ago

All these journalists writing their stories Let go slow..Don't Take Her Part ! She Broke the Law Leaving the scene of an accident.. Two tickets Were Not Good Enough...She should have been arrested for leaving the scene of accident...but yet she was at her comfortable home she should have been put in the County Jail awaiting the Process Judge listening to her plea and post bail anyone else this would have been the outcome.. this has nothing to do with the bicycle going the wrong way. .. leaving the scene of an accident if she thought she was so righteous she should have stood at the scene was she impaired by alcohol or drugs she had something to hide when she left the scene of the accident ! she's above the law because her father is EX. of Hudson County I hope this goes real hard on her to teach him morals and a lesson now she faces the courts of Hudson County and the people's comments Not a Voting Machine her license should be revoked taken out of her official office end of discussion

Nancy Grolli
4d ago

So he was wrong wrong wrong for not stopping for the red light but she was more wrong for not stopping after hitting him. She is lucky he was not severely injured but she is supposed to be in control of her car.

#Cyclist#The Jersey#Bicyclists#Traffic Accident
