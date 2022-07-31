Did mystery rock found in N.J. yard come from outer space?

www.nj.com
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows
Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
Growing salad chain Sweetgreen opens in N.J. shore town
Sweetgreen, a salad-and-bowl-based eatery, opened a new Garden State location. The chain opened its third New Jersey restaurant at 575 Broad St. in Shrewsbury on Aug. 2. The 2,680-square-foot space offers indoor and outdoor seating. Sweetgreen’s menu features customizable warm bowls, salads and sides as healthy fast-food options. The...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
N.J. weather: It will feel like 100 degrees or more as heat index soars
Another heat wave officially arrives for much of New Jersey on Thursday, with temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees or higher in most of the state for a third consecutive day. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, with the heat index later this afternoon climbing...
Why Are So Many Whales Visiting the New Jersey Shoreline?
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Want to cool off? Here are 5 N.J. homes for sale with luxe in-ground pools.
If the record breaking temperatures across the Garden State the past few weeks have made you long for a pool, we hear you. Pools have become an attractive selling point to home buyers ever since the coronavirus pandemic focused people more on staying home -- and having ways to entertain the family.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
South Jersey archaeologists unearth remains of soldiers killed in Revolutionary War
Excavators working at a historic battlefield have unearthed human remains, believed to be from soldiers killed in the Revolutionary War about 245 years ago.
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
Delicious new seafood restaurant mixes N.J. fish with flavors of Brazil, Portugal and beyond
That’s how one of the regulars at Bossa Fish described his meal to owner Philip Carvalho and his father, Eliot, who taught his son all about authentic Portuguese and Brazilian cuisine. Raised in Brazil and surrounded by a family ensconced in the food business, Philip Carvalho grew up riding...
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
What to Do When You ‘Spot’ a Spotted Lanternfly
Since 2018 there have been increasing reports of these insects invading New Jersey. Spotted lanternflies can feed on up to 70 native plants in the state, including fruit trees, grapevines and hardwood trees – specifically Tree of Heaven and Virginia creepers. Luckily, spotted lanternflies do not seem interested in...
Look up in the sky! Photos from one of the most unique traditions in NJ
This past weekend I went to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, and I was absolutely blown away. I have always wanted to do the 6 a.m. mass ascension of the hot air balloons, but for the past couple years I was either working the event or I was too busy to go. But this year, I was ready to go, I woke up at 5 a.m. and got dressed and headed to Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey.
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Historic N.J. Tall Ship returning home after restoration to serve as on-the-sea classroom
After a $1.4 million restoration, the N.J. Tall Ship is returning to New Jersey from Maine to serve its duty: educating those about environmental impact and clean water. The A.J. Meerwald, a former oyster dredging schooner, will be leaving Belfast, Maine, on Aug. 1, where it has been since September 2021. It will be returning to her home port at The Bayshore Center at Bivalve around Aug. 6.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
