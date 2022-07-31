ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Proposed plans to improve West Ash Street include better sidewalks, addition of roundabouts

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
Columbia Public Works is honing in on what the community wants to see with planned improvements to Ash Street between Providence and Clinkscales roads.

The department received feedback this past week in a second interested parties open house meeting at the Activity & Recreation Center.

Most of the project proposes providing more sidewalks with grass buffer between the sidewalk and street; clearer crosswalks; guarded pedestrian islands with flashing-light indicators for motorists along the route; and clearly indicated bike lanes, said Allison Anderson, project manager.

"Throughout the project, people have mostly liked the sidewalks — filling in the gaps, putting sidewalks on the north side. I have had people in favor of the (proposed) roundabouts and others who have asked us to focus on Broadway instead," she said.

The pedestrian improvement plan includes constructing eight-foot sidewalks on the north side of West Ash Street with the green space buffer. Five-foot sidewalks are proposed for the south side to help fill in sidewalk gaps.

Additional proposals place roundabouts or enhanced all-way stop intersections at locations such as Ash Street and Clinkscales Road, Ash Street and West Boulevard, and Ash Street and Garth Avenue. These changes largely would depend on available funding, said Shane Creech, interim Public Works director.

The roundabouts are more significant intersection improvements than what funding is available, he said, adding "we are looking at what in the future — 10 to 20 years from now — what improvements will be necessary.

"We don't want to hide that that could be what is necessary (roundabouts). If we do some interim intersection improvements, we want people to understand they are interim."

Feedback online generally favors the proposed roundabout intersections. Concerns about the sidewalks and bike lanes are making sure they remain accessible in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

One commenter noted they have had to use the bike lane instead of sidewalks in their motorized wheelchair because of sidewalk conditions and that work done in the bike lane also leaves treacherous gaps.

Any construction likely would not happen until 2024 and is expected to cost up to $2.6 million, based on city capital improvement data. Around $450,000 is available so far through budget appropriations from the city's capital improvement sales tax.

"(The improvements are) the idea of what is the best future for the road," Creech said, adding staff members are working to find the balance of what is needed for residents and those who just travel the street in their vehicles as they make cross-town treks.

The next step in the process likely will be a future public hearing to get more feedback from residents and guidance from the Columbia City Council on how Public Works should proceed, Creech said.

"We're not going out with a bulldozer tomorrow," he said.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

