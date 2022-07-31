Bonnie Shaw White was born May 04, 1929 in Mills County, Texas, to O.V. Shaw and Johnnie Shaw, nee Geddes. She died at her home at the age of 93. She and her husband Louis L. White were married in 1951, and she has lived in Brown County since 1962. After graduating from Brownwood High School, she attended college at Howard Payne University for one year. She was employed by General Telephone Company where she worked for 28 years. Mrs. White was a member of the Salt Creek Baptist Church since 1962.

