Brown County Game Warden to speak at BCRW luncheon on Aug. 12
The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold its August meeting on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Brad Reeves, Brown County Game Warden, who will be discussing “The Life of a Game Warden”. You do not...
Jesse Guerrero, 53, of Coleman
Jesse Guerrero, age 53, of Coleman, died Friday, July 29, 2022, in Brown County. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday,...
Bonnie Shaw White
Bonnie Shaw White was born May 04, 1929 in Mills County, Texas, to O.V. Shaw and Johnnie Shaw, nee Geddes. She died at her home at the age of 93. She and her husband Louis L. White were married in 1951, and she has lived in Brown County since 1962. After graduating from Brownwood High School, she attended college at Howard Payne University for one year. She was employed by General Telephone Company where she worked for 28 years. Mrs. White was a member of the Salt Creek Baptist Church since 1962.
Jimmie Wayne Smith
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Santa Anna Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Tindol
Mary Ann Tindol, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away June 14, 2022. A celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 6th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
40 UNDER 40: Daniel and Emily Hutson
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Though their careers impact Brownwood and the surrounding area in vastly different ways, the husband-and-wife team of Daniel and...
Brownwood ISD offering free and reduced-price meals
Brownwood ISD announced its policy 2022-23 for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Starting on August 8, 2022, Brownwood ISD will...
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
40 UNDER 40: Chris Munson
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Landmark’s history in Brownwood dates back more than a half-century, and a third-generation member of the family is guiding...
40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
Coleman Man Killed in Wreck Northwest of Bangs
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information concerning a traffic fatality in Brown County which happened at 9:21 pm Friday, July 29. According to the DPS report, the wreck was on Farm to Market Road 585, three miles northwest of Bangs. The driver of a 2008 GMC Sierra...
Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament set for Aug. 7
VFW Post 3278 is hosting the Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at its location at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. All proceeds will go toward Brown County volunteer fire departments. Boards open at 10:30 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m., bring your own partner. There will...
Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire
UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
Fishing Reports 8/3/22
The following fishing reports are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the week of August 3:. Fishing is slow. Water slightly stained; 86-88 degrees; 5.84 feet low. In the Texas heat, fishing is tough with fish clinging under docks, or in open water following bait balls. Bass...
Brownwood tennis takes the court with season opener just over a week away
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions team tennis season began Monday, with the first matches of the season just nine days away. Head coach Crystal Blazek will be attempting to replace three girls and three boys that graduated, with a trip to Abilene to face Sweetwater and Big Spring looming on Aug. 10.
Ribbon cutting held for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Friday, July 29, 2022. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 508 North Center Avenue in Brownwood. Fuzzy’s opened their doors next to Shaw’s Marketplace in May of this year and have been a...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Driver High on the Reefer Arrested with a Duffle Bag Full of Weed
EARLY – Police in the City of Early in Brown County arrested a driver early Tuesday for possession of a duffle bag full of marijuana. According to the Early Police Department, on Tuesday Aug. 2, shortly after midnight Officer Taylor Fletcher stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Garmon Drive.
Former Lady Jacket Fisk named new head coach for women’s basketball
Presley (McKethan) Fisk was a four-year women’s basketball player for the Lady Jackets from 2014 to 2018. “We are extremely excited to have Coach Fisk back to HPU,” said Hunter Sims director of athletics. “Coach Fisk has always displayed loyalty and integrity during her time here. I am personally excited about her ability to lead young women spiritually through the game of basketball.”
Filling holes in the lineup key as Lady Lions volleyball begins
With the bulk of last year’s team departed due to graduation, fourth-year head coach Allison Smith has plenty of holes to fill as preseason practice kicked off Monday for the Brownwood Lady Lions volleyball program. “It’s going to be a little bit of a rebuilding year after graduating seven...
