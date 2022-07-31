city-countyobserver.com
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Indiana ranks as WORST state for early education
INDIANA (WEHT) — Researchers have found that pre-K can be just as crucial for a child as elementary and high school is. Due to the COVID pandemic, pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year. Experts believe this erased a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. Unfortunately for Hoosiers, WalletHub ranks the […]
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan
WASHINGTON—Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00pm tonight.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments To Various Boards And Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
State accepting applications for Indiana Main Street program
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is accepting applications for the 2023 Indiana Main Street program. The post State accepting applications for Indiana Main Street program appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Gen Con Threatens to Pull Out Over Abortion Ban Bill
INDIANAPOLIS–One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
Inside Indiana Business
Trendiana: new bakeries
Something appetizing to sink your teeth into. We check out Indiana’s hottest new bakeries in this month’s Trendiana. Yelp’s Director of Community Campaigns Brittany Smith shows us what’s baking around the state.
Fox 59
Indiana Department of Education’s Latest Efforts to Fix Teacher Shortage
You’re probably aware of the teacher shortage in Indiana right now. Many school districts have already welcomed students back to class while others start next week, with teacher positions that still need to be filled. So, what is being done to fix the problem?. Senior Director of Educator Talent,...
wyrz.org
Indianapolis Resident Receives 12-Year Sentence for Social Media App Scam
INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Artist: Shakeeda
Today’s All Indiana Artist was born in Germany, raised in the U.S. and settled in Indianapolis in 2015. She began writing and singing as a young child and just this year decided to invest in her dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter. Shakeeda joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to...
city-countyobserver.com
Consumer Alert: Products Recalled in July
Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to be aware of products recalled in July. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Summer is a time to be outdoors, but that time should be spent safely with well-made products. This month’s list...
Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment
INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana General Assembly continues its special session this week, two competing inflation relief bills are making their way through the House and Senate. The two chambers are taking different approaches to providing economic relief for Hoosiers grappling with inflation and high gas prices. Here’s where things stand heading into the final […]
city-countyobserver.com
Here Are Some Tips About How To Testify At The Statehouse
As Key Bills Advance, Here Are Some Tips About How To Testify At The Statehouse. The current special session called by the governor features some of the most ill-conceived and divisive legislation in the state’s history. A special session originally called to ensure Hoosiers got back a portion of...
WTHR
McDonald's bringing back breakfast bagels to Indiana locations for limited time
INDIANAPOLIS — Breakfast bagels will be back at participating McDonald's locations in Indiana and southwest Michigan for a limited time. Customers will be able to choose from three breakfast bagel combinations:. Steak, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, steak patty, folded egg, American cheese and grilled onions...
