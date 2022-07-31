University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say

www.fox5atlanta.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Several police officers helped children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school. Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade and his daughter on her first day of high school.
Community 'Outraged And Heartbroken' After Georgia Professor Allegedly Murders Incoming Freshman
Police say Richard Sigman was intoxicated when he had an argument with a man in a Georgia pizzeria before security asked him to leave. After leaving, he allegedly shot into a parked vehicle, fatally striking 18-year-old Anna Jones, a recent high school graduate. A Georgia university professor is charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses.
University instructor charged in shooting death of student in Ga.
CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder in 18-year-old’s death
A now-fired professor at the University of West Georgia has been accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman, officials said. Richard Sigman, 47, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after Anna Jones, 18, died after being shot in a parking deck in Carrollton, Georgia on Saturday, the Carrollton Police Department said.
fox5atlanta.com
City leaders reach out to Adamsville residents after deadly Atlanta park shooting
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are following several leads in a deadly shooting that took place in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday night. Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and other city leaders met with residents on Wednesday for a walk-and-talk at Wilson Mill Park to answer questions and address their concerns about safety.
fox5atlanta.com
Sleeping teenager shot by gunman at SE Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - An injured 19-year-old Atlanta man has been rushed to the hospital after a gunman fired shots into his bedroom. Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 2:20 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Community leaders hold walk-through after deadly park shooting
Members of one southwest Atlanta community gathered the evening after a deadly shooting at Wilson Mill Park. They were joined by top brass from the Atlanta Police Department and members of the Atlanta City Council.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta street racing persists despite attempted crackdowns
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta police departments are trying to crack down on dangerous street racers, but some criminals are still finding ways to shut down intersections. One driver was trapped in the chaos Sunday evening in DeKalb County and recorded video of what she saw happening. Nicole Anderson's...
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest in deadly carjacking attempt at Norcross QT
Gwinnett County police say a second man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a beloved coach who was murdered while pumping air into his tires at a QuikTrip in Norcross. Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker are both in custody as investigators continue to search for the third suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
WLTX.com
Ex-professor opens fire after being kicked out of Georgia restaurant; bullet kills future student
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say
ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
Man accused of attacking elderly VA patient indicted by grand jury, faces potential 20 years in jail
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has returned a 6-count felony indictment against the Department of Veterans employee who attacked an elderly veteran at an Atlanta VA clinic in the spring. Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray first broke the story of the April 28 attack and first...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
fox5atlanta.com
Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor
MORROW, Ga. - A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor. It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow. Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators...
Comments / 4