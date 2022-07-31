University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO