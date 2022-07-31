TWA Hotel now offering bumper car sessions at JFK Airport tarmac

There's a new way to take out your flying frustrations! The TWA Hotel is now offering bumper car sessions at the JFK International Airport tarmac.

From now until November, bumper cars are available on the weekends at the TWA Hotel.

The cars have names such as "Nervous Wrecker," "Hammer Time," and "One Hit Wonder."

Bumper car sessions cost $20 and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It all takes place next to the hotel's 1958 Lockheed Constellation "Connie" airplane which has a bar and lounge.

Anthony Johnson has more on how inflation is causing a crisis at some animal shelters.

----------