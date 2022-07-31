Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit

www.skysports.com
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly
This was not the first time that the 19-year-old had scored a long-range lob for Arsenal.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says he discovered Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin move via press release
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso, 41, penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday and will move to the team at the end of the season following Sebastian Vettel's retirement. Szafnauer was confident of tying the Spaniard down to a new deal, saying his team had guaranteed Alonso...
Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts
Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
Mourinho calls and players come running to join him at Roma
ROME (AP) — Always known as a great motivator, José Mourinho is also excelling as a pitchman in his latest coaching job at Roma. When “Mou” calls, players come running to the Italian capital. It all started a year ago when Mourinho lured Tammy Abraham away...
Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf
AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.
Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes
A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag must engage with Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him at Old Trafford, says former coach
Ex-Man Utd coach Chris Armas has explained how Erik Ten Hag can keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club and addressed how leaks affected Ralf Rangnick's time at Old Trafford. Armas served as an assistant to Rangnick during the German's six-month spell as interim manager, during which the club bounced back from a run of five defeats in eight games at the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure - but ultimately missed out on Champions League football after another run of poor form at the end of the season.
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Back Antonio Conte to work his magic and lead Tottenham to a trophy at 3/1 - Jones Knows
The time is now for Tottenham. Antonio Conte isn't here for a long-term project. He is asking the club to win and win this season. And credit to the club, they are listening to his wishes. 2pts on Tottenham to win a trophy this season (3/1 with Sky Bet -...
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea captain signs new two-year contract to quash Barcelona speculation
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024. The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona's long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old. The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of...
Fantasy Premier League 22/23: Gameweek 1 tips and advice from experts
With the new Premier League season fast approaching, Sky Sports News has launched a weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our first column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg - who between them have 5 top 10k finishes and more...
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: Glenn Middleton stunner gives Scottish side Europa Conference first-leg lead
Glenn Middleton scored a stunning second-half goal as Dundee United pulled off one of their biggest European results in recent decades by defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on an exhilarating night at raucous Tannadice. The 22-year-old winger only joined the Terrors from Rangers last Friday and marked his home debut by...
Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. Premier League 2022/23 season preview: Can anyone stop City & Liverpool? | Surprise teams & potential strugglers | Behind the scenes at Sky. The Premier League is back - with a World Cup twist in...
Everton want to sign Conor Coady while Wolves remain confident of keeping Man Utd target Ruben Neves
Everton want to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady this summer. The 29-year-old, who has been at the Midlands club for seven years, is a target for Everton boss Frank Lampard as he looks to add the experienced defender to his ranks. It's thought Wolves would want to keep the player...
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Brighton left-back for £52.5m, deal not yet complete
Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £52.5m, but a deal has not been completed for the left-back. Numerous sources involved in the deal have told Sky Sports News a deal has been agreed in principle. Brighton have since denied a deal...
Lionesses: What are the transfer futures of England's Euro-winning WSL stars
What does the future hold for some of the WSL-based Lionesses who led England to Euro glory over the summer? Sky Sports takes a look... Russo's contract is up at the end of this season and after a summer of startling form, she's become one of the most in-demand strikers on the planet.
