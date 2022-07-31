Congress on "high alert" amid security threats

www.axios.com
Top Latino Biden aide stepping down
An aide to President Biden says he’s proud of the work the administration has done in Hispanic and other communities as he leaves his job. The big picture: Adrian Saenz, who also served in the Obama administration, became deputy director for the Office of Public Engagement in early 2021, helping oversee a department tasked with connecting the White House with stakeholders and constituents. He's also a special assistant to the president.
House Dems' social media insurgents
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and three members of the Jan. 6 committee added the most social media followers across four platforms in July, according to a tally by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). Why it matters: The thirteenth annual "Member Online All-Star Competition" reveals how...
Report: DHS inspector general previously accused of misleading investigators
The Homeland Security inspector general overseeing a probe into deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service messages was previously accused of misleading investigators, according to a 2013 report released Wednesday. Why it matters: Joseph Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been facing calls to step aside amid allegations of a cover-up in his...
DOJ sues Peter Navarro over Trump White House emails
The Department of Justice is suing former White House adviser Peter Navarro for emails from a private account he used while working for former President Trump and for allegedly "wrongfully retaining” those communications, according to court documents. Why it matters: The lawsuit is an unusual move by the DOJ's...
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
What Toobin says is a 'big deal' development in the Jan. 6 criminal probe
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Anderson Cooper about the scale of the Department of Justice’s January 6 criminal probe, and the significance of new subpoenas in the investigation.
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
Scoop: 2024 GOP hopefuls back Trump's plan to purge civil servants
Several possible 2024 Republican presidential candidates tell Axios they support former President Trump's plan to make it easier for the president to purge federal workers. Why it matters: Trump need not win his party's nomination — nor even run again — for the next GOP president to try to reimpose the executive order known as "Schedule F." Democrats, increasingly concerned, are scrambling to block that possibility.
McConnell, 25 Senate Republicans say they support Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Several Republicans said Tuesday they support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan that has infuriated the Chinese government, which claims the self-governing island as its own. What they're saying: "We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan," a group of 26 Senate Republicans, including...
Democrats propose legislation to block Trump's Schedule F plans
Six Democratic senators introduced legislation preventing federal civil service positions from being reclassified outside of a merit-based system, protecting tens of thousands of federal employees. Why it matters: It follows reporting from Axios' Jonathan Swan on former President Trump's plans to replace huge chunks of government employees with his own...
Trump fundraises off of civil service purge
Former President Trump's political operation is fundraising off of his plan to radically remake the federal workforce. Why it matters: Fundraising appeals invoking the plan on Thursday indicate the Trump team sees it as a potent messaging device for its grassroots supporters. Other potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are already...
First look: Former Treasury secretaries push Manchin bill
Five former Treasury secretaries — including Hank Paulson, who served under President George W. Bush — signed a statement strongly backing the "Inflation Reduction Act" brokered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Why it matters: The bipartisan support will help the White House...
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Biden issues second executive order to protect abortion access
President Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order to protect people's ability to travel out of state to access abortion. The big picture: This is the second executive order the president has issued to preserve abortion access after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. State of play: Biden...
Corporate America strikes back
Corporate America has launched a two-pronged, eleventh-hour assault on Democrats' reconciliation package by targeting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the one person that big business hopes can stop — or modify — the $740 billion bill. Why it matters: If successful, the barrage of paid media and personal phone...
Online privacy bill faces daunting roadblocks
The federal online privacy bill approved by a key House committee last month — which is farther than any such proposal has previously advanced — is still a long shot to become law. That's thanks to lobbying by companies over details they don't like, disagreements over whether the...
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
Election workers "in the crossfire" of fraud rhetoric, secretaries of state say
Two secretaries of state who were threatened after recent elections called on Congress Wednesday to protect election workers who have been harassed while doing their jobs. Why it matters: In testimonies before a Senate panel, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and her New Mexico counterpart Maggie Toulouse Oliver described election workers as targets for mistreatment because of rhetoric from political leaders.
Trump-backed John Gibbs defeats incumbent Meijer in Michigan primary
John Gibbs, a Trump-endorsed political newcomer, defeated incumbent Peter Meijer for Michigan's redrawn 3rd Congressional District, AP reports. Driving the news: Gibbs is the latest pro-Trump candidate to oust one of the former president's few remaining GOP critics. Meijer, a freshman congressman who replaced Justin Amash was one of 10...
First look: Harris leans on Latinas in abortion rights fight
Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Friday with Latina state legislators from seven states to discuss building "a diverse coalition to combat the attacks" on abortion rights, a White House official tells Axios Latino. Why it matters: Harris has been meeting with state lawmakers, health care providers and activists to...
