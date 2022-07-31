Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam

www.pwmania.com
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
UFC・
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as triple threats determine Bobby Lashley's next U.S. title challenger
With SummerSlam in the rear-view mirror, Monday night's edition of Raw will focus on the fallout of the summer's biggest show. In addition, a new challenger will be determined for United States champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated Theory to retain his title at SummerSlam, likely ending his rivalry with the...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
Popculture
WWE's Angelo Dawkins Talks His Future as Singles Competitor (Exclusive)
The Street Profits are one of the more popular and successful tag teams in WWE as they have won the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships in their career. But after losing to The Usos at SummerSlam and WWE teasing a big change for The Street Profits for the last month, is their run as a tag team coming to an end? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angelo Dawkins, one-half of The Street Profits was asked if he would like to have more opportunities as a singles competitor.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
PWMania
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
PWMania
The Reality Of Ric Flair
Last night, Ric Flair worked what was claimed to be his “last match” when he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade to compete against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event of the pay-per-view that was the top draw for the Starrcast convention. The bout was held in Nashville the same weekend as Summer Slam to capitalize on the traveling crowds and featured a solid under card, including a stellar four-way lucha match.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
