4 Players to Sell High in Dynasty Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football)

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
TY Hilton Targeted to Sign with Cowboys?
A Twitter account pretending to belong to Cowboys beat writer David Helman "reported'' this week that Hilton is signing a two-year, $10-million-plus contract.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations
Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at Dolphins camp
According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Miami Dolphins third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa has been calm and decisive as a passer while his accuracy and willingness to throw the deep ball have been highlights of training camp so far. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa may be the most polarizing QB in fantasy...
12 Players Experts Are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
What’s better than rankings from one top fantasy football expert? Rankings from ALL the top fantasy football experts! You can find just that in our FantasyPros Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). Let’s take a look at players our experts are targeting. 12 Players the Experts Are Targeting. Quarterbacks. Trey...
Ross to blame but Flores keeps damaging Dolphins. And cap, QB, draft fallout of discipline
A six-pack of thoughts, notes and reaction in the wake of the NFL docking the Dolphins a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, and disciplining Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal for tampering twice with Tom Brady and once with Sean Payton:
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY
A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
Ravens coach John Harbaugh swats away criticism of first-round pick Kyle Hamilton: ‘He’s going to be very versatile’
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was baffled by one line of criticism he saw coming out of the team’s Saturday evening practice at M&T Bank Stadium. First-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton could not stay with rookie free agent Bailey Gaither during a one-on-one coverage drill, a lapse that drew plenty of attention as fans and analysts dissected the most widely watched practice of training camp. ...
Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury
Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
David Ojabo agrees to terms on his rookie contact
Ojabo was drafted in the second round of this year's NFL draft, and was the last unsigned rookie in the entire draft. Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury last season that potentially made it harder for the Ravens to figure out a fair evaluation of the Michigan product. When Ojabo does return he will have a chance to make an impact as both he and Ravens' new DC Mike Macdonald came over from Jim Harbaugh's squad at Michigan to join John Harbaugh's team in Baltimore.
10 Undervalued Players You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
The NFL preseason is set to kick off Thursday, marking the true start of the fantasy football draft season! Over the next five weeks, fake football GMs can expect to be inundated with tons of takes on who the next breakouts, busts and sleepers are. We’re going to do something a little different today, though, and focus on the players who are being overlooked too much. A lot of these guys are coming off a bad year (or two), rebounding from an injury, have changed teams or find themselves in an ambiguous situation. Some may even just have their value suppressed due to hype for their teammates (a la Ezekiel Elliott, Robert Woods and Elijah Mitchell).
Michael Carter dealing with minor ankle injury
Carter is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that is affecting some of his reps at camp. It is considered minor, so this shouldn't cause much concern for fantasy managers. The situation in New York is something to monitor, however, with RB's Breece Hall and Michael Carter fighting for the #1 spot.
Damarea Crockett suffers torn ACL
Crockett was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019 where he rushed for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. He's been with the Broncos since October 2020 as a member of Denver's RB room, and he suited up for 12 games last season, playing in Week 3 of 2021 and carrying the ball three times. His ACL tear will keep him off the field in 2022.
Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers
Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
Irv Smith Jr. underwent surgery on injured thumb today
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury in practice yesterday that led to his surgery today. HC Kevin O'Connell expects him to be ready to play in the regular season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn meniscus,...
