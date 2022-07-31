Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training

www.kxan.com
Related
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
KLTV
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
KLTV
Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 4 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from July 26 to Aug. 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. During an undercover investigation by Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit, a quantity of methamphetamine was purchased from Brandon Nicholas Carrell, SCU Lt. Mark Estes alleged in arrest reports. SCU then obtained a warrant for the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
ketk.com
Henderson County setting up evacuation area due to 25-acre fire
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829 due to 25-acre fire in Henderson County. Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area. The fire is large and crowning, which means the fire is moving along the tops of trees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect
A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
KSAT 12
Texas deputy killed by drunken driver in last day of training, sheriff says
TYLER – An East Texas deputy was hit and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop on his last day of training, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Larry Smith said Lorenzo Bustos, 29, and his training partner, Michael Skinner, 39, were working on a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in Tyler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
Henderson police seeking public’s help in search for missing woman
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton). She was last seen on Monday, Aug. 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state. […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 29 – Aug. 2
Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Wade Carlson, 39, of Whitehouse, on warrants of two counts criminal trespass and one of theft of property between $100 and $750. Carlson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. Deputies on Saturday arrested Giovanni Gallegos, 17, of Tyler, on charges of...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
KTRE
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
KLTV
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
KLTV
Jailed Smith Co. constable has outstanding fine from Texas Ethics Commission
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An open records request shows suspended Pct. 1 Smith Co. Constable Curtis Trailer-Harris, who is jailed facing charges of Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity, also owes the Texas Ethics Commission a $2,500 fine that’s been delinquent for nearly three years. State law requires candidates...
Comments / 0