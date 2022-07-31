ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training

By Darby Good
KXAN
 4 days ago
www.kxan.com

107-3 KISS-FM

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
MURCHISON, TX
KSST Radio

4 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants

At least 4 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from July 26 to Aug. 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. During an undercover investigation by Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit, a quantity of methamphetamine was purchased from Brandon Nicholas Carrell, SCU Lt. Mark Estes alleged in arrest reports. SCU then obtained a warrant for the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Henderson County setting up evacuation area due to 25-acre fire

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829 due to 25-acre fire in Henderson County. Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area. The fire is large and crowning, which means the fire is moving along the tops of trees.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect

A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas deputy killed by drunken driver in last day of training, sheriff says

TYLER – An East Texas deputy was hit and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop on his last day of training, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Larry Smith said Lorenzo Bustos, 29, and his training partner, Michael Skinner, 39, were working on a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests

When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 29 – Aug. 2

Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Wade Carlson, 39, of Whitehouse, on warrants of two counts criminal trespass and one of theft of property between $100 and $750. Carlson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. Deputies on Saturday arrested Giovanni Gallegos, 17, of Tyler, on charges of...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
KTRE

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
HAWKINS, TX

