Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago
www.fox6now.com

Velina Harris
4d ago

What??? Pure ignorance. It's sad everybody got a gun and running a muck. I'm embarrassed for the human race and that means all races.

Homer
4d ago

Mayor Cavalier, Can we get Blackwater Security, with full Baghdad immunity, patrolling Milwaukee?

stuck in Milwaukee
4d ago

What a shame , in war hospitals are supposed to be safe zones , not in killwaukee.

