Family business Johnson’s Foods exchanges ownership hands

WTIP
First fish burgers mark the start of Fisherman’s Picnic 2022
The first order of fish burgers at the Lion’s Club food stand in downtown Grand Marais marked the official start of Fisherman’s Picnic 2022. Fisherman’s Picnic celebrates its 93rd year in 2022. The annual event typically takes place the first weekend in August (Aug. 4-7 this year). The celebratory gathering brings live music, interesting food, kid-friendly rides, local art booths and competitive sports that feature everything from log rolling to fish tossing to downtown Grand Marais.
Vacation rental income assists some local residents with high cost of living in Cook County
The sentiment that all vacation rental properties in Cook County are owned and operated by large companies is a false narrative, according to one local resident. “Many of us who operate properties and live in Cook County will tell you that it takes a lot of our personal time,” said local resident Plamen Dimitrov. “To my wife and I, it means many hours spent on cleaning and maintaining the property. Most of us choose to do it not because we want to stay busy, but because we have to supplement our income in order to be able to afford to live in Cook County.”
Volunteers participate in the annual loon monitoring program with the Minnesota DNR
An unmistakable sound in Minnesota, particularly on remote inland lakes of the northern region, is the sound of a loon call. A sound that so many Minnesotans and visitors yearn to hear each year. And a sound of home for many. The common loon is an integral part of the...
Speeding motorists continue to raise concerns on the Gunflint Trail
Speeding motorists on the Gunflint Trail continues to be a talking point for some community members as August arrives, with concerns being shared to various county officials throughout the summer. “We’ve been getting calls from folks concerned about people speeding in the Mid-Gunflint area and some people wanting more signs,”...
