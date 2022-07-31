Family business Johnson’s Foods exchanges ownership hands

The sentiment that all vacation rental properties in Cook County are owned and operated by large companies is a false narrative, according to one local resident. “Many of us who operate properties and live in Cook County will tell you that it takes a lot of our personal time,” said local resident Plamen Dimitrov. “To my wife and I, it means many hours spent on cleaning and maintaining the property. Most of us choose to do it not because we want to stay busy, but because we have to supplement our income in order to be able to afford to live in Cook County.”

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO