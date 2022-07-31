Top 5 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: August 1 to 7, 2022

365thingsinhouston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
365thingsinhouston.com
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022
Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
houstonpublicmedia.org
UH Moment: UH Athletics Receives $10 Million Pledge for New Football Development Center
The University of Houston Athletics Department has received an anonymous $10 million pledge to support its planned state-of-the-art Football Development Center (FDC). The gift is part of Houston Rise, the newly launched $150 million fundraising campaign centered on competitive excellence in the Big 12 Conference. Considered the cornerstone of a...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gerardo's has endured for 45 years thanks to 10,000-year-old cooking tradition
Gerardo's in the Northside relies on one signature dish: barbacoa.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: August 2022
Keep summer fun blazing with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in August 2022. This month, get up-close with the world of dinos, take in food trucks and a classic Pixar film, stroll beachside masterpieces at a sandcastle competition, and more. Do you...
365thingsinhouston.com
Look crisp & cool at White Linen Night & WLN-inspired events in the Heights
Experience a taste of White Linen Night in the Heights at pop-up events and offers throughout the larger neighborhood—all inspired by Houston’s start-of-August tradition—happening on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Although the once-official White Linen Night is only returning in a limited, scaled-down version (think less “organized block...
Click2Houston.com
Houston comedian Ali Siddiq gets candid in new stand-up special
HOUSTON – Ali Siddiq joins our H-Town Sitdown to chat about his latest stand-up comedy special ‘The Domino Effect,’ available now on YouTube. In this new project, Siddiq reveals some of the darkest times of his adolescence in Houston which led to his incarceration. Siddiq continues to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Head indoors for the supersized BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios
Pull up for an indoor art shopping experience at BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios on Saturday, August 13, 2022. With the dog days of summer on us, First Saturday Arts Market and the Market at Sawyer Yards have teamed up to head indoors for a supersized summer market in the sweet breeze of A/C, complete with live music and food truck grub.
San Angelo LIVE!
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County.
papercitymag.com
From Kevin Hart to White Linen Night in The Heights — The Best Things to Do in Houston in August Keep It Hot
Kevin Hart is headed to Houston for two big nights of standup. Summer is speeding towards an end and your schedule is liable to get packed again soon. Whether you’re a football fanatic, a business guru or social swan, things are about to get busy. Your free nights may be dwindling. But never worry, there are plenty of things happening in Houston in August that will make it easy to close this summer with a fun flourish.
papercitymag.com
Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming
Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
La Niña is expected to continue into fall. Here's the impact it will have across Houston
HOUSTON — La Niña may be staying with us for longer than anticipated — likely through the rest of summer, fall and potentially into early winter. For starters, it means the favorable conditions for storm strengthening will stick around. The favorable factors are warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear.
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Comments / 0