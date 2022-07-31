Warm with only a few showers and storms today

www.wkrg.com
WKRG
Scattered showers and storms with seasonable temps
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. Through the morning and afternoon, the coastal rain will scoot inland and increase in coverage as highs top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder and gusty winds.
WKRG
Summertime storms continue; Temps running close to normal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms continue on the Gulf Coast. Our typical summertime pattern looks to roll on into the end of the work week. Isolated storms will begin diminishing after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain with a stray shower or storm possible overnight mainly near the coast. Expect a seasonable night with lows fall into the lower and middle 70s.
WKRG
Scattered downpours continue Wednesday, Less rain for the end of the week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet Tuesday on the Gulf Coast with numerous showers and storms. We anticipate more sunshine and less rain as we move ahead into the rest of the week and the weekend. The heaviest downpours will come to an end with some...
WKRG
More rain on the way with slightly cooler temperatures
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A good coverage of showers and storms fell today, and more rainfall is expected through Wednesday. Throughout the rest of the evening, those showers will slowly taper off with temperatures cooling into the mid-70’s overnight. For your Tuesday, rain chances will stay elevated with...
WKRG
Steamy morning, stormy afternoon
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. We start out muggy and mild with temps in the 70’s for most. We are seeing some isolated coastal showers and storms as well. Throughout the day, showers and storms will increase in coverage at around 70% this afternoon. No...
WKRG
Elevated rain chances through midweek
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After drier weather today, showers and storms are possible throughout this week with the biggest rain chances coming during the first half of the week. A few clouds will stick around in the overnight hours tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow, more clouds will move into the region with rain chances jumping to 50 percent. The bulk of the showers and storms will come in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the viewing area.
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
Baldwin County roundabout still under construction when school starts
Six months after crews began construction on a roundabout in Fairhope, the work continues and with school starting in Baldwin County next week all those detours and road closures from last school year are still in effect.
Multi-car wreck halts traffic on I-10: Mobile Police
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between 8 and fifteen vehicles shut down traffic on I-10 eastbound near Tillmans Corner, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. Mobile Police joined MFR at the sprawling scene Thursday afternoon. Police diverted traffic to Theodore Dawes Road . No injuries have been confirmed.
utv44.com
Pollman's Bake Shop permanently closes two stores, main Mobile shop temporarily shuttered
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inside, the phone never stops ringing. Outside, the customers never stop coming. This morning, Fred Pollman, owner of Pollman’s Bake Shop at Broad and Virginia Streets was meeting them at the door, telling them to come back next week. Since 1918, Mobilians have been...
WPMI
Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
Back to school 2022: First Day of School dates across the Gulf Coast
School is back in session this week for several school districts along the Gulf Coast.
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair tickets go on sale for 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds’ staff and board have announced ticket for the 69th Annual Greater Gulf State Fair are now on sale. “I am proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 69th Annual Consecutive Greater Gulf State Fair,” said Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods for a news release. “Our team is working hard to ensure this is the best Fair our Patrons have experienced. We are excited to begin our ticket sale with our Biggest Discount: The Twofer Package.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Dixie Chicken with Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Company features one of their signature flatbread sandwiches. The Dixie Chicken has roasted chicken strips, Conecuh sausage slices, red onion, candied jalapenos, bbq harissa sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and béarnaise aioli sauce. INGREDIENTS:. 3.5oz roasted chicken. 1 oz Conecuh sausage. 4-6 this onion slices. 4-6...
‘Unknown’ who is at fault for I-165 crash Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they do not know who is at fault for the crash on I-165 that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to an update from the MPD Wednesday night. According to a release August 2, two cars crashed in a head-on collision on […]
Foley addresses flooding on County Road 12, studying more work
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – After citizens raised concerns over flooding in the area of State Route 59 and County Road 12, Foley voted on Aug. 1 to spend about $350,000 to hopefully alleviate the issue. “This is a major step toward de-bottlenecking the drainage so that it...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Two arrested in series of “Bank Jugging” thefts in Baldwin County
Two suspects tied to a string of "Bank Jugging" thefts in Baldwin County are behind bars.
