Environment

Warm with only a few showers and storms today

By Grant Skinner
WKRG
 4 days ago
www.wkrg.com

WKRG

Scattered showers and storms with seasonable temps

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. Through the morning and afternoon, the coastal rain will scoot inland and increase in coverage as highs top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder and gusty winds.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Summertime storms continue; Temps running close to normal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms continue on the Gulf Coast. Our typical summertime pattern looks to roll on into the end of the work week. Isolated storms will begin diminishing after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain with a stray shower or storm possible overnight mainly near the coast. Expect a seasonable night with lows fall into the lower and middle 70s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

More rain on the way with slightly cooler temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A good coverage of showers and storms fell today, and more rainfall is expected through Wednesday. Throughout the rest of the evening, those showers will slowly taper off with temperatures cooling into the mid-70’s overnight. For your Tuesday, rain chances will stay elevated with...
MOBILE, AL
#Gulf Coast
WKRG

Steamy morning, stormy afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. We start out muggy and mild with temps in the 70’s for most. We are seeing some isolated coastal showers and storms as well. Throughout the day, showers and storms will increase in coverage at around 70% this afternoon. No...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Elevated rain chances through midweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After drier weather today, showers and storms are possible throughout this week with the biggest rain chances coming during the first half of the week. A few clouds will stick around in the overnight hours tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow, more clouds will move into the region with rain chances jumping to 50 percent. The bulk of the showers and storms will come in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the viewing area.
ENVIRONMENT
utv44.com

Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Multi-car wreck halts traffic on I-10: Mobile Police

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between 8 and fifteen vehicles shut down traffic on I-10 eastbound near Tillmans Corner, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. Mobile Police joined MFR at the sprawling scene Thursday afternoon. Police diverted traffic to Theodore Dawes Road . No injuries have been confirmed.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Greater Gulf State Fair tickets go on sale for 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds’ staff and board have announced ticket for the 69th Annual Greater Gulf State Fair are now on sale. “I am proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 69th Annual Consecutive Greater Gulf State Fair,” said Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods for a news release. “Our team is working hard to ensure this is the best Fair our Patrons have experienced. We are excited to begin our ticket sale with our Biggest Discount: The Twofer Package.”
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dixie Chicken with Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Company features one of their signature flatbread sandwiches. The Dixie Chicken has roasted chicken strips, Conecuh sausage slices, red onion, candied jalapenos, bbq harissa sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and béarnaise aioli sauce. INGREDIENTS:. 3.5oz roasted chicken. 1 oz Conecuh sausage. 4-6 this onion slices. 4-6...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Foley addresses flooding on County Road 12, studying more work

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – After citizens raised concerns over flooding in the area of State Route 59 and County Road 12, Foley voted on Aug. 1 to spend about $350,000 to hopefully alleviate the issue. “This is a major step toward de-bottlenecking the drainage so that it...
FOLEY, AL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE

