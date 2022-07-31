ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Yoder water purchase part of Tuesdays Hutchinson City Council meeting

 4 days ago
Hutch City Council approves Yoder water deal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved selling water to Yoder Water District 101 Tuesday. Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said it's what they have to do. "The county appreciates you considering this," Brittain said. "We've had this nitrate problem with the Yoder residents for about...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Newton City Council approves new housing district

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission passed an ordinance to create a Rural Housing Incentive District during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The council also adopted the development plan for a proposed multi-family housing project at SE 14th Street near South Pine Street. The project, called The Enclave at...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
HUTCHINSON, KS
