Yoder water purchase part of Tuesdays Hutchinson City Council meeting

Parks increases lead in Reno County Dist. 1 race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of the opening of mail ballots on Wednesday, Randy Parks gained two votes in the Republican primary for Reno County Commission District One. Cris Corey did not gain any votes, so the lead for Parks is now eight votes, with mail in ballots still eligible to come in until Friday and 50 provisional ballots outstanding. The canvass where provisional ballots will be decided upon is August 11 at 9 a.m.
Firefighters contract approved Tuesday by Hutch City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new 2023 contract agreement with the local union representing its firefighters during Tuesday’s agenda session. "We had one formal meeting with them on July 1st and were able to come to a tentative agreement right away," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "The local membership voted on the contract on the 14th, which passed."
Haven City Council approves pool project
HAVEN, Kan. — While legal action between the city of Haven and a contractor hired to renovate the city swimming pool remains in the court system, the Haven City Council did decide to move forward with getting the pool back open for next year. During Monday’s city council meeting,...
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Hutch City Council approves Yoder water deal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved selling water to Yoder Water District 101 Tuesday. Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said it's what they have to do. "The county appreciates you considering this," Brittain said. "We've had this nitrate problem with the Yoder residents for about...
Newton City Council approves new housing district
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission passed an ordinance to create a Rural Housing Incentive District during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The council also adopted the development plan for a proposed multi-family housing project at SE 14th Street near South Pine Street. The project, called The Enclave at...
UPDATED: Receiving of mailed in ballots continues, provisionals will be part of Aug. 11 canvass
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager told Hutch Post there are still quite a few ballots outstanding from Tuesday's primary election, certainly enough to make the Republican District 1 County Commission primary too close to call. The county can still accept mailed ballots through Friday and they will be working on that.
Stakeholders would like to see new City Manager have ongoing training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is getting ready to work in earnest on the permanent City Manager search. Consultant Art Davis with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP met with several stakeholder groups and with the council on Monday and the groups want to see some ongoing training.
Open houses ongoing for Carrefour Crisis Center; public event is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Open Houses have begun for the Carrefour Crisis Center, the new eight-bed crisis care facility for adults with mental health issues that will begin its use later this month for day services until state approval comes through for overnight stays through Horizons Mental Health Center.
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
‘This decision was wrong’: Wichita-area poll workers turned away voters before 7 p.m.
Sedgwick County said poll workers did not have authority to turn away up to 150 voters.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Traffic delays coming to Delano District starting today
The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on Douglas.
Tractor pull Saturday in Nickerson to benefit the Jones family
NICKERSON, Kan. — An antique tractor pull and raffle will be held Saturday to help raise funds for the family of Trey Jones. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. with registration. The pull begins at 2 p.m. east of the water tower on Nickerson Street. There will also be...
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Issac Fountaine; 46; Topek. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. IMAGE UNAVAILABLE. NAME:...
