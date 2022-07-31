West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of a student

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO