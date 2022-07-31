West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of a student

foxchattanooga.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
Professor who police say shot, killed 18-year-old college student denied bond
Carroll County, Ga — The fired college professor police say shot and killed a University of West Georgia student had his first court appearance Monday where a judge denied his bond. Richard Sigman, 47, appeared in magistrate court in a wheelchair with a large abrasion across his forehead. Channel...
WLTX.com
Ex-professor opens fire after being kicked out of Georgia restaurant; bullet kills future student
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
claytoncrescent.org
FBI searches Hill’s office again as new federal case filed
UPDATE 9:20 a.m. 8/2: FBI confirms it was at CCSO “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities;” ADDS source’s claims of lax jail security. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that FBI agents were at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities.” A reliable source told The Clayton Crescent on Monday that FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the investigation location off 2945 Stone Hogan Connector where there is a large police presence. The address belongs to a building that holds several...
Body camera footage shows moments before Clayton County officer was shot
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — New body camera footage gives a vivid look into an officer-involved shooting that left a Clayton County officer in critical condition, along with a woman police say she was trying to help. Officer Demika Lloyd went to a home on Newbury Drive where she was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Douglas County man found guilty of aggravated assault in 2021 shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man known as “Suave,” who shot two people in the legs, has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault. Following a week-long trial, a Douglas County jury convicted 39-year-old Mike Clark of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening. Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Clayton County police searching for missing woman who disappeared from her home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie Call for Katrina Echols, 50. Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Misty Meadows Lane in Hampton, GA about a missing person on Saturday, July 30, at 6:29 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Thieves are stealing homes in Georgia: 11Alive Investigates answers your questions
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Homes are being stolen. It's a growing problem in Atlanta that our investigative team has been digging into for months. 11Alive Investigates has received many questions about how fraudsters are able to get away with this. It's...
DeKalb police searching for missing 61-year-old woman with dementia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman. Police said a Mattie’s Call has been issued for Angela Daniels Lacey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lacey was last seen...
Victim: Road rage incident on I-85 leads to shooting that ended at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A man told police that he believes a road rage incident on Interstate 85 in Atlanta led to a shooting that ended near Atlantic Station. Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 12 Atlantic Station off 17th Street to reports of a person shot. He said...
Comments / 1