ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

LAUREL PARK PICKS AND PONDERINGS: JULY 31, 2022

By John Piassek
theracingbiz.com
 4 days ago
www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises

Deplorable living conditions were just the start of the unraveling of a Southwest Virginia football team. 10 News investigates the program’s connections with a community college and where it’s getting its funding. Why the players are blowing the whistle on the coach’s broken promises — the investigation continues...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map

This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
BRISTOL, VA
whee.net

Film planned on Martinsville 7

Martinsville 7 film to be produced by local activist and UVa’s Center for Politics. “We have to tell them in their innocence. Far too often we see that Black people are guilty before even going to court.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
WSLS

Danville leaders focusing on tourism ahead of casino opening

DANVILLE, Va. – Soon, many people might consider the City of Danville their travel destination when the Caesar’s Casino opens in 2024. The new development will bring new visitors into the area, but will keep them coming back time after time? Danville city leaders are working to figure that out.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway

While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Park#Laurel Park#Delaware Park#Race 2#Yowza#Quincy Cafe
WSLS

Official Contest Rules: Hardee’s Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Hardee’s® Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV (“WSLS”) and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC. (Collectively referred to as “Sponsors”). The geographic scope of this Sweepstakes is the Roanoke-Lynchburg DMA.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia

(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
VIRGINIA STATE
thestokesnews.com

Neal commits to Averett University

KING – Recent West Stokes graduate Landon Neal signed his letter-of-intent last month to wrestle at Averett University in Danville, Va. “I’m feeling pretty good right now,” said Neal. “I was never planning to attend a four-year university, but here I am. “I went to a...
DANVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC

Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

New family-owned ice cream shop opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new family-owned ice cream shop is coming to Christiansburg, and this one has a unique twist. Poppy’s, an ice cream shop run by brothers Terry and Jeremy Williams is now open for business in Christiansburg. The brothers decided to take their shot at owning...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Community College president looks to grow enrollment

Monday marked the end of Jerry Wallace’s first month as Danville Community College president. In that time, he has met with community members from a plethora of organizations to learn about the area and the DCC’s role within it. Wallace came to Danville from Nebraska Central Community College,...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Free school meals for Virginia students? How to apply

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As kids return to the classroom this fall, they will also return to the cafeteria. No Kid Hungry Virginia projects that 64,000 more students will be eligible for free meals thanks to the Virginia General Assembly’s new budget. The group says historically about 600,000 students across the Commonwealth have relied […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wallstreetwindow.com

How This Spot In The Wal-Mart Parking Lot Became Ground Zero In A Rabies Crisis In Danville, VA – Mike Swanson

There is now a rabies crisis in Danville, Virginia and it looks like it is going to last for three weeks. It began in this spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot when a rabid fox bit two people. People had been feeding wild feral cats, which multiplied into a colony and attracted other animals and predators that spread rabies. Now people that live near the Wal-Mart are being instructed to keep their pets indoors while the authorities carry out a trapping operation, which is expected to take three weeks.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center

LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash closes Riverland Road in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Riverland Road in Roanoke is closed between Garden City Boulevard and 9th Street SE in Roanoke until further notice because of a crash. The crash was reported late Thursday morning. There is no word yet from police regarding the cause or injuries, but at least two vehicles were involved.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy