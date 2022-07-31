LAUREL PARK PICKS AND PONDERINGS: JULY 31, 2022

www.theracingbiz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
WSLS
Dan River Finishing Mill demolished, Caesars Casino construction begins
DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville. The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino. The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that...
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Deplorable living conditions were just the start of the unraveling of a Southwest Virginia football team. 10 News investigates the program’s connections with a community college and where it’s getting its funding. Why the players are blowing the whistle on the coach’s broken promises — the investigation continues...
cardinalnews.org
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
whee.net
Film planned on Martinsville 7
Martinsville 7 film to be produced by local activist and UVa’s Center for Politics. “We have to tell them in their innocence. Far too often we see that Black people are guilty before even going to court.”
WSLS
Danville leaders focusing on tourism ahead of casino opening
DANVILLE, Va. – Soon, many people might consider the City of Danville their travel destination when the Caesar’s Casino opens in 2024. The new development will bring new visitors into the area, but will keep them coming back time after time? Danville city leaders are working to figure that out.
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
Franklin News Post
VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
WSLS
Official Contest Rules: Hardee’s Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Hardee’s® Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV (“WSLS”) and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC. (Collectively referred to as “Sponsors”). The geographic scope of this Sweepstakes is the Roanoke-Lynchburg DMA.
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
thestokesnews.com
Neal commits to Averett University
KING – Recent West Stokes graduate Landon Neal signed his letter-of-intent last month to wrestle at Averett University in Danville, Va. “I’m feeling pretty good right now,” said Neal. “I was never planning to attend a four-year university, but here I am. “I went to a...
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC
Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Rep. Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
WSLS
New family-owned ice cream shop opens in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new family-owned ice cream shop is coming to Christiansburg, and this one has a unique twist. Poppy’s, an ice cream shop run by brothers Terry and Jeremy Williams is now open for business in Christiansburg. The brothers decided to take their shot at owning...
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Community College president looks to grow enrollment
Monday marked the end of Jerry Wallace’s first month as Danville Community College president. In that time, he has met with community members from a plethora of organizations to learn about the area and the DCC’s role within it. Wallace came to Danville from Nebraska Central Community College,...
Free school meals for Virginia students? How to apply
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As kids return to the classroom this fall, they will also return to the cafeteria. No Kid Hungry Virginia projects that 64,000 more students will be eligible for free meals thanks to the Virginia General Assembly’s new budget. The group says historically about 600,000 students across the Commonwealth have relied […]
wallstreetwindow.com
How This Spot In The Wal-Mart Parking Lot Became Ground Zero In A Rabies Crisis In Danville, VA – Mike Swanson
There is now a rabies crisis in Danville, Virginia and it looks like it is going to last for three weeks. It began in this spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot when a rabid fox bit two people. People had been feeding wild feral cats, which multiplied into a colony and attracted other animals and predators that spread rabies. Now people that live near the Wal-Mart are being instructed to keep their pets indoors while the authorities carry out a trapping operation, which is expected to take three weeks.
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
WDBJ7.com
Crash closes Riverland Road in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Riverland Road in Roanoke is closed between Garden City Boulevard and 9th Street SE in Roanoke until further notice because of a crash. The crash was reported late Thursday morning. There is no word yet from police regarding the cause or injuries, but at least two vehicles were involved.
WDBJ7.com
Man pleads guilty, faces prison for hitting boy getting off school bus
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of hitting a boy who had just gotten off a school bus in Henry County has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to two years, eight months behind bars. David Walker was sentenced Wednesday. The Martinsville man was arrested for the hit-and-run of...
