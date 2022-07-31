OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets

siouxcityjournal.com
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police chief worries about allowing ATVs/UTVs on streets
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told city councilmembers Monday, during a presentation, that the "negatives" associated with allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets "far outweigh the positives." At the council's July 25 meeting, Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, asked them to...
siouxcountyradio.com
Violations of Sioux Center's Water Restrictions Will Now Be Enforced
The Sioux Center City Council met at noon Wednesday, and among the items discussed is the ongoing water conservation efforts. A Water Warning was issued to the community July 1 which remains in effect. Utilities Manager, Murray Hulstein says for the most part, the community has been very cooperative with the efforts.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council advances Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project
SIOUX CITY — By voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council adopted plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project. The project has two sites: Hamilton Boulevard and West Third Street, which includes the...
kiwaradio.com
Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales
Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: 2022 Woodbury County Fair
Scenes from the Woodbury County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 3022. The fair, in Moville, runs through Sunday. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Teen injured in scooter collision with car near Sheldon
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Gary & Dani at The Woodbury County Fair, 11 a.m., 4 p.m., Aug. 4; Woodbury County Fair, Fair St #206, Fair Street, Moville. Information: gary@guitarmans.com. Gary & Dani at 4 Brothers Grill and Bar, 6 p.m., Aug. 5; 4 Brothers Bar and Grill, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: gary@guitarmans.com. Badflower...
stormlakeradio.com
Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County
Sioux City Journal
15-year-old dies in moped crash in O'Brien County
Sioux City Journal
Water main break leads to Winnebago boil advisory
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Residents of Winnebago are urged to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking after a Wednesday morning water break left the village without water. The advisory pertains to residents inside and outside of town. Bottled water disbursement will be at the Blackhawk Center...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man’s foot pinned to cell phone tower 200 feet above ground in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux City Fire Rescue helped save a man pinned to a cell phone tower hundreds of feet above the ground near Riverside Park. According to KTIV, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The man had been working 200 feet above the ground when a pole dislodged and pinned his foot. Two of his co-workers were able to free him and help lower him to a platform 50 feet below.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City jury faces decision on whether Evans intoxicated at time of shooting
SIOUX CITY — Whether Dwight Evans shot Martez Harrison is not the question jurors will decide during their deliberations. On more than one occasion during three days of witness testimony and evidence and again Wednesday during closing arguments, Evans' attorneys said he's the shooter. Their defense: he was intoxicated...
stormlakeradio.com
Area Counties Able to Use CRP Acres for Emergency Haying, Grazing
Several area counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year. Those counties include Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. Six other counties have been given emergency haying or grazing authorization with some restrictions, including Cherokee, O'Brien, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS & VIDEO: 2022 Woodbury County Fair
Scenes from the Woodbury County Fair Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fair, in Moville, runs through Sunday.
Release: Sioux City Fire Rescue helps injured cell tower worker
Sixteen SCFR members responded to the scene.
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
Sioux City Journal
Five more years: Sioux City Council votes 4-1 to extend management agreement for Tyson, Orpheum
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, in a split decision Monday, agreed to extend the city's current agreement with OVG360, formerly Spectra, for the management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre for a duration of five years and, potentially, another five years after that.
