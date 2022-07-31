OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux City Fire Rescue helped save a man pinned to a cell phone tower hundreds of feet above the ground near Riverside Park. According to KTIV, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The man had been working 200 feet above the ground when a pole dislodged and pinned his foot. Two of his co-workers were able to free him and help lower him to a platform 50 feet below.

