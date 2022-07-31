WATCH NOW: Long Lines Climbing offers activities that challenge mental and physical stamina

siouxcityjournal.com
Cornhole is becoming a newly popular competitive sport in Siouxland, learn how to get involved
SIOUX CITY — Cornhole is commonly known for being a popular backyard or tailgating game, but in recent years, it has gained popularity in the competitive sphere. Competitive cornhole -- or bag toss depending on who you ask -- has been growing throughout Siouxland, with both private and city-sponsored leagues.
Sioux City Journal
A South Sioux City townhome with stunning river views awaits buyers seeking modern, maintenance-free living
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A modern townhome nestled in Flatwater Crossing, Ho-Chunk's up and coming housing and commercial development in South Sioux City, features striking views of the Missouri River and the Floyd Monument. Those scenic views are visible the moment you walk through the single-story two-bedroom, two-bathroom home's...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center opens dog park
SIOUX CENTER—Jo-Anna Vollink of Sioux Center makes a point of visiting Sioux Center’s newest amenity at least every other evening. Standing within the community’s dog park is a dream come true, after all. The topic of having a dog park has circulated in the community for several...
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Gary & Dani at The Woodbury County Fair, 11 a.m., 4 p.m., Aug. 4; Woodbury County Fair, Fair St #206, Fair Street, Moville. Information: gary@guitarmans.com. Gary & Dani at 4 Brothers Grill and Bar, 6 p.m., Aug. 5; 4 Brothers Bar and Grill, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: gary@guitarmans.com. Badflower...
Sioux City Journal
LOCAL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Moville Futures loses American Legion regional opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Moville Futures of the Wink-Sparks American Legion Post 303 baseball team lost to the Millard, Nebraska, team on Wednesday at the Central Plains Region Tournament. Millard started off to a 6-0 lead in the first 2 1/2 innings. The Futures scored their first on...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: 2022 Woodbury County Fair
Scenes from the Woodbury County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 3022. The fair, in Moville, runs through Sunday. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Siouxland thrift stores seeing low turnouts
As inflation rises nationwide, many would think thrift shops would be busy, but in Siouxland, it's the opposite.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man’s foot pinned to cell phone tower 200 feet above ground in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux City Fire Rescue helped save a man pinned to a cell phone tower hundreds of feet above the ground near Riverside Park. According to KTIV, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The man had been working 200 feet above the ground when a pole dislodged and pinned his foot. Two of his co-workers were able to free him and help lower him to a platform 50 feet below.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales
Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
siouxlandnews.com
Morning rollover causes rush hour delays
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — An accident on Gordon Drive closed one lane of traffic during the morning commute on Monday. A work van rolled after being struck by another vehicle just before 8 a.m. The accident happened not far from the IHOP restaurant. Traffic was slowed to one lane...
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Sioux City
Ever since she exploded onto the music scene as a founding member of the Runaways more than 45 year ago, Lita Ford has proven that women can rock as hard as any guy. She'll be "Playing with Fire" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. Please leave your "Cherry Bombs" at home.
Release: Sioux City Fire Rescue helps injured cell tower worker
Sixteen SCFR members responded to the scene.
stormlakeradio.com
Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County
A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
A Sioux City man was arrested July 23 following a string of thefts from Menards that took place during June and July. The first theft took place around 11:36 a.m. June 25, according to criminal complaint documents, when 47-year-old Santos Rodriguez, of Sioux City, removed cement block from a display at Menards, 5900 Gordon Drive, and headed directly to the returns counter where he received a "refund" of $21.51 on cement block that hadn't been paid for.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City jury faces decision on whether Evans intoxicated at time of shooting
SIOUX CITY — Whether Dwight Evans shot Martez Harrison is not the question jurors will decide during their deliberations. On more than one occasion during three days of witness testimony and evidence and again Wednesday during closing arguments, Evans' attorneys said he's the shooter. Their defense: he was intoxicated...
Sioux City Journal
"I like our football team a lot": South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson will count on team depth this season
The University of South Dakota football program returns a majority of players from last year’s FCS-playoff team, and coach Bob Nielson said on Tuesday that the Coyotes are mostly healthy and ready to go as fall camp starts this week. Nielson was one of six Missouri Valley Football Conference...
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
