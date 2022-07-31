ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT

By Joe Kelly
 4 days ago
Jersey Family Fun

Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford

The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Yard Brings Beer, Beats, and Eats to Atlantic City

For many, Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos. But Bally’s Atlantic City Resort offers food, fun, and more for all ages. For instance, The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is just steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, elevated gastro-pub fare, arcade games, and more.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ

It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

2022 Buena, NJ, High School Grad Wins Big Dunkin’ Scholarship

South Jersey is being represented out in the world in a big way lately. First of all, we have to extend a HUGE congratulations to a local recent graduate of Buena Regional High School, Julia Brunini! She just graduated this year and plans on heading to Stockton University to begin her college career this fall. Actually, what we should really say is continue her college career.
BUENA, NJ
Sundaes in the Summer … at Drip N’ Scoop

I first discovered Drip N’ Scoop when doing a story on the world-class donut scene that is the pride of Ocean City. On that day I enjoyed a donut and an iced coffee, but always meant to return to explore the “scoop” aspect highlighted in their moniker.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Concerts Take Atlantic City Spotlight This Month

The exciting Atlantic City beach concert season is officially here. The iconic band Phish returns to the AC beach this weekend, while the three-day TidalWave Music Festival begins on Aug. 12. Music fans are in luck, as there are six total days of beach concerts available over the next two...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Walk among dinosaurs at this outdoor Jersey Shore exhibit

More than 30 dinosaurs have been brought to life in the LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari in Atlantic City. From the 4,400-pound Allosaurus, plant-eating Stegosaurus and terrifyingly crested Dilophosaurus of the Jurassic period and several dinosaurs which lived 145 million to 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period — think T-Rex, Velociraptors, Triceratops and Oviraptors — guests have a chance to walk among the life-sized replicas at this outdoor exhibit.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents

Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
VINELAND, NJ
