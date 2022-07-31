Shirtless Dude Wanted for North Wildwood NJ Motor Vehicle Theft

rock1041.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Stolen Furniture Finally Returned to Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City NJ
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City had been missing something: Some of the new outdoor furniture they just added for this summer. A number of pieces were stolen at the end of June, but they've finally been returned. A table, patio umbrella, and half a dozen chairs were reportedly lifted...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
Prosecutor: Suspect Arrested for Fatally Shooting Vineland, NJ, Man
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Vineland late Saturday night. At around 11:45 PM, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Elmer Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a home.
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
North Wildwood Police Ask For Help in Theft Investigation
North Wildwood Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of suspects in a theft investigation. Police say a theft took place about 9:15 pm on June 22 near the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue. Police say the two suspects fled the area in a blue Dodge Dakota.
Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents
Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
Cops: Hammonton, NJ, Man Arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. for Alleged Child Luring
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Hammonton has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a hotel for a sexual encounter. However, according to police, the man was actually talking to a private group that tracks-down child predators. Police say the incident happened...
57-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Busted in Egg Harbor Twp for Child Luring Attempt
With an assist from a couple of citizens, Egg Harbor Township Police have arrested a Philadephia man on attempted child luring charges. Police say they responded late Sunday afternoon to a boat slip at Graef’s Boat Yard in EHT for a report of an attempt of luring of a child.
$3,000 Reward Offered for Missing South Seaville NJ Dog
A Cape May dog owner is doing what she can to get her missing dog back. Saxson is a Rottweiller - 130 pounds - and has been missing since July 22. He was last seen about 9 pm on the 22nd, near Gracetown Road. He was wearing a light blue collar.
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
EHT Cops Look For Man Caught on Poorly-Lit Surveillance Camera
We can capture crystal clear images from a camera millions of miles away on the planet mars, but we have poorly-lit surveillance footage from just down the road.... Police in Egg Harbor Township have released a couple of photos of a man caught on surveillance cameras - but, frankly, the photos aren't the best quality.
ACPD: Millville, NJ, Man, With Two Guns and a Warrant, Runs From Cops
A man from Millville is facing a long list of charges after allegedly running from police in Atlantic City and then being found with two guns. The Atlantic City Police Department says the scene unfolded just before 4 AM this past Monday, July 18th, when officers on the 3000 block of the Boardwalk were managing a large crowd.
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
Atlantic County, NJ Offering Reduced & Waived Fees At Animal Shelter
Atlantic County, NJ Executive Dennis Levinson is encouraging citizens to take advantage of significantly reduced and (in some cases) waived fees at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter during the month of August, 2022. This is all a part of the annual “Clear the Shelters” national campaign. "If you're...
Diehards Camp Out for Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Spirit Halloween Store Grand Opening
Temperatures may be in the 90s with stifling humidity, but that's not stopping Halloween lovers from getting into the spirit of the season. Spirit Halloween, that is. Hardcore fans of Halloween are camping outside of Spirit Halloween days before the Egg Harbor Township flagship store opens for the year this Saturday, July 30.
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
Answer Unclear: Do Seniors Need Beach Tags In Brigantine, NJ?
It seems like there are fewer and fewer free beaches within the Garden State with each passing summer. Honestly, that's probably a truer statement now than it was five years ago. It seems like you have to pay to plop your butt in the sand almost everywhere you go along the Jersey coastline. The same goes for the beaches in Brigantine, Atlantic County.
Get Sandy When You Build The Most EPIC Sandcastle In Brigantine, NJ
Everybody has a list of things they want to accomplish during their time spent with their toes in the sand. That accomplishment might be getting a good suntan and a solid nap in for the majority of adults. Kids, however, have their whole beach day planned out even before setting foot there.
