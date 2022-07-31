Why You Might Not Be Able To Stop In Skagway During Your Alaskan Cruise

www.travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Experiences In Michigan’s Beautiful Holland State Park
With over two million visitors annually, Holland State Park is one of Michigan’s most frequently visited state parks. You may be familiar with Holland, situated in West Michigan, due to its famous Tulip Time Festival that occurs every spring. But, the fun continues into summer with building sandcastles on Lake Michigan’s sandy beaches, watching the sunset over the lake, and viewing the iconic lighthouse fondly referred to as “Big Red.”
Electric Car Road Trip: 9 Amazing Summer Stops In Michigan
Summertime in West Michigan features fun in the sun, boating on Lake Michigan, and the bounty of Michigan’s agriculture. As electric vehicle adoption is growing and infrastructure is meeting consumer demand in Michigan, some coastal destinations in the mitten state are perfect for travelers with sustainability interests. This itinerary...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
7 Amazing Hidden Gems To Discover In Ohio’s Hocking Hills
My deepest apologies to the great state of Ohio. Surely, I have underestimated you. Ohio has typically been a “drive-through” country on our road trips from Minnesota to the East or Southern coasts, but I stand corrected. This is not a drive-through country; it beckons you to come, see, stay, and enjoy.
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
In 2018, Sarah and Todd Palin were leaving Alaska for the Southwest, she didn’t want to be ‘holed up in Wasilla’
In 2018, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a reporter from the Daily Mail that that she and her then-husband Todd were “finally in that spot where we can seize the opportunity to get outside and do more.” They had already owned one luxury home in Scottsdale, Arizona, had sold it, and were building an even bigger mansion in the same area.
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an F-16 Thunderbird on Friday and got to participate in the Air Force’s practice for their Arctic Thunder Open House this weekend, returning after a four-year absence.
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
Television star allegedly shot bear in Kenai Fjords Nat’l Park and aired footage of kill on show
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A television personality is being charged for allegedly illegally killing a bear in Kenai Fjords National Park. Harvey Neil Anthony, also known as Blaine Anthony, allegedly shot a black bear in the national park where hunting is illegal, and then aired the footage of the killing on his show, The Bear Whisperer. According to charging documents, Anthony is facing federal charges for illegally killing the bear then filling false paperwork about where the animal had been bagged. Hunting of any kind is prohibited within the national park.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Dan Fagan: Palin created the Walker monster, and they created a bloated budget Dunleavy is too feckless to tackle
Apologists for feckless Gov. Mike Dunleavy often blame the Alaska legislature for the governor’s inability to stand up to Alaska’s big government types. They argue it’s unfair to compare Dunleavy to effective governors like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. They say the Florida governor, unlike Dunleavy, has a cooperative private sector-oriented legislature.
Michigan Cider Mill to Close After a Century
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
Alaska to send $3,200 'dividend checks' to residents to help with high energy costs
Alaska will begin distributing its yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
Scorpions are active in the Valley. But this could help keep them out of your house.
CHANDLER, Ariz. — As the heat rages on, so does the risk of a dangerous sting of scorpions in our Arizona desert. So far this year, the state’s two Poison Control Centers have already managed more than 1,800 scorpion stings. Last year, those two poison control centers managed nearly 5,500 stings in total.
"Historic" waves crash over two-story condos in Hawaii
Colossal waves crashed over the roof of a two-story condo building in Keauhou-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, damaging several buildings. The National Weather Service said a swell had created "historic" surf conditions.
Kari Lake Accuses Karrin Taylor Robson of Tricking ‘a Record’ 1,200 Plus Mostly Elderly People into Donations, Including Autorenewals
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is leading the GOP primary race, accused opponent Karrin Taylor Robson of tricking elderly Arizonans into donating to her campaign by pretending the money would go for “Trump, Truth Social & the Wall.” She also accused the mostly self-funded candidate, who is the other main contestant left in the primary, of fooling donors into committing to automatically renewing their donations each month.
Why these tourists say they won’t return to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to a state-commissioned survey released this month. Those surveyed rated their most recent trip as “excellent,” with first-time visitors being more satisfied than repeat visitors. However, despite the slight increase in overall satisfaction...
Pair of earthquakes rattle Southcentral Alaska residents
907 Sports: Mount Marathon, a local fishing hatchery and WEIO begins. This week in 907 Sports, a recap from a memorable 94th running of Mount Marathon in Seward, Austin Sjong visits the Fish Creek Hatchery and we take a quick look at the upcoming World Eskimo Indian Olympic Games. Anchorage...
Hurricane Bonnie Hits Hawaii This Weekend
Hurricane Bonnie continues to cruise west over the Eastern Pacific Hurricane Basin; while it is projected to weaken and disintegrate over time, remnant rains from the tropical storm might affect Hawaii next week. Bonnie was positioned around 560 miles southwest of the southern point of Baja California, according to the...
Last chance to eat at this Hawaii restaurant
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since they’re closed Friday and Saturday, there’s only one day left to order from Dean’s Drive Inn. The Kaneohe restaurant will have their last day on Sunday, July 10. Restaurant owner Dean Mishima told KHON2 of the closure last month. With the rising...
