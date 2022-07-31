Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 1 to 7, 2022

365thingsinhouston.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022
Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
fox26houston.com
Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center
HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
365thingsinhouston.com
Head indoors for the supersized BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios
Pull up for an indoor art shopping experience at BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios on Saturday, August 13, 2022. With the dog days of summer on us, First Saturday Arts Market and the Market at Sawyer Yards have teamed up to head indoors for a supersized summer market in the sweet breeze of A/C, complete with live music and food truck grub.
Shop Texas tax-free weekend for all the best back-to-school sale items
Knowledge is power and we've got intel on how and where to find cheap school supplies!
theleadernews.com
Art Valet: Stay off the street at White Linen Night
This time of year I believe I have always written about what happens on the first Saturday in August. I see no reason to change tradition. I’m referring to White Linen Night in the Heights (WLN), taking place this Saturday, all over the Heights. For the uninitiated, WLN is...
365thingsinhouston.com
Look crisp & cool at White Linen Night & WLN-inspired events in the Heights
Experience a taste of White Linen Night in the Heights at pop-up events and offers throughout the larger neighborhood—all inspired by Houston’s start-of-August tradition—happening on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Although the once-official White Linen Night is only returning in a limited, scaled-down version (think less “organized block...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
papercitymag.com
Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming
Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
Gerardo's has endured for 45 years thanks to 10,000-year-old cooking tradition
Gerardo's in the Northside relies on one signature dish: barbacoa.
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults
HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
Click2Houston.com
Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area
Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check. Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free. Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
