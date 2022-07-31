ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 1 to 7, 2022

By Shea Kummer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022

Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
HOUSTON, TX
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center

HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Head indoors for the supersized BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios

Pull up for an indoor art shopping experience at BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios on Saturday, August 13, 2022. With the dog days of summer on us, First Saturday Arts Market and the Market at Sawyer Yards have teamed up to head indoors for a supersized summer market in the sweet breeze of A/C, complete with live music and food truck grub.
HOUSTON, TX
Art Valet: Stay off the street at White Linen Night

This time of year I believe I have always written about what happens on the first Saturday in August. I see no reason to change tradition. I’m referring to White Linen Night in the Heights (WLN), taking place this Saturday, all over the Heights. For the uninitiated, WLN is...
HOUSTON, TX
Look crisp & cool at White Linen Night & WLN-inspired events in the Heights

Experience a taste of White Linen Night in the Heights at pop-up events and offers throughout the larger neighborhood—all inspired by Houston’s start-of-August tradition—happening on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Although the once-official White Linen Night is only returning in a limited, scaled-down version (think less “organized block...
HOUSTON, TX
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming

Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area

Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check. Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free. Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.
HOUSTON, TX

