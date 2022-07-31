www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Seymour Library Renovation Update
The renovations continue at Auburn’s Seymour Library. Maureen McEvers gives us an update:. Renovations to the library are expected to be completed in the Fall. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
City Clerk Chuck Mason Talks Auburn’s New State Street Plaza
A project five years in the making, the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza opens Wednesday. City Clerk Chuck Mason spoke Wednesday about the project on WAUB. Wednesday at 5:30p will see a performance by The Nuclear Ukulele Trio. An official ribbing cutting will be held August 12th. A...
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
State Street Plaza Holds First Concert (Photos)
Wednesday was the opening of the new State Street Plaza in the City of Auburn. The space which used to be occupied by the Kalet’s Department Store will now host live music every Wednesday at 5:30p during the month of August. Nuclear Ukulele was the first band to take to play the stage.
DiNapoli Releases Report on Waterloo Finances
Waterloo’s Board and Supervisor did not effectively manage the town’s financial operations – that’s from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli who released the findings of an audit of the town which ran from January 2018 to November 2021. The report also alleges that they did not take...
waer.org
New $17M affordable housing project completed in Camillus
The state has announced the completion of a new affordable housing project for families in the Town of Camillus. The $17.2 million Camillus Heights development has 16 two-story residential buildings, and offers a total of 60 apartments and a community building. All of the buildings are LEED certified and have energy efficient appliances.
SF Town Board Votes In Favor Of New Landfill Agreement
The Seneca Falls Town board this week approved a motion to begin to negotiate a new Community Host Agreement with the Seneca Meadows Landfill contingent on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s approval of the landfill expansion extending the landfill’s operating permit until 2040. The Finger Lakes Times...
Narcan Training Courses Coming to Auburn & Moravia
Two Narcan training events are scheduled for August in Cayuga County. The Cayuga County Mental Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program will be offering a training course from 10:00a-4:00p, Friday at the Modern Market in Moravia. On August 20th, the course will be offered at the Genesee Street Dunkin’ Donuts, also...
Seb’s Green Shutters is lowkey outside dining at its best (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — The scenic, hilly drive to Auburn goes by quickly when you know the destination includes delicious, low-cost food, a relaxing patio,and the gorgeous Owasco Lake just across the road. Once you arrive at Seb’s Green Shutters you will see a fairly large outdoor dining space and,...
Report: Auctioneer Purchases Historic Auburn Restaurant
Another historic eatery has been sold in the city of Auburn. Auctioneer Dean Cummins purchased the Sunset Restaurant during an auction he was presiding over on Monday. Cummins told the Citizen he purchased the restaurant for 350-THOUSAND dollars with the intent of reselling it. He does plan on reopening the North Division Street business that first welcomed customers back in 1933 within a few months.
ithaca.com
Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca were without power. In Dryden there were estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers were reported to be without power.
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
FEMA to Cover $5 Million Damages to Steuben County School District
More than $5.6 million have been awarded to one Steuben County school district to help it recover from heavy rains and historic flooding that occurred almost one year ago. The money from FEMA is being used to cover the Jasper-Troupsburg School District for Emergency Protective Measures. This funding, secured by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, will reimburse the school for costs from emergency cleanup and restoration measures taken to protect the buildings from further damage from the flood.
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Ithaca Fire Chief Announces Retirement
After nearly 40 years of service, Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has announced he will retire later this month. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past ten years. According to a release from the city, Chief Parsons guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions, which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations and substantial development in both the city and town of Ithaca. Chief Parsons’s primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and our community is a safer place for it.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
majorleaguefishing.com
Largemouth, Smallmouth, Grass and Gobies Will All Influence Stage Six at Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Following a rare eight-week break from Bass Pro Tour competition, the 80-angler BPT field makes its way to western New York this week – to Cayuga County, roughly 40 miles west of Syracuse – for the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits (Aug. 6-12). There sits 42,502-acre Cayuga Lake, a natural lake that stretches 38 miles north to south, with an average width of just 1.75 miles and a healthy mix of both largemouth and smallmouth.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
Penn Yan Hospital Receives Positive Mammography Quality Standards Act Inspection
Penn Yan’s Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Mammography department recently underwent an FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) inspection. This act established national quality standards for mammography. Under MQSA, each facility providing mammography services will be inspected at least annually for the following:. Equipment performance. Quality Assurance (QA)...
Ithaca Housing Authority Awarded $58 Million
$682 million in bonds and subsidies have been awarded by the State to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. The developments will leverage an additional $218 million in private funding to create an overall investment of nearly $901 million to further local economic development efforts, reduce homelessness, and advance New York’s commitment to expanding safe, secure, and healthy housing opportunities for individuals and families.
