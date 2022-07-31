After nearly 40 years of service, Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has announced he will retire later this month. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past ten years. According to a release from the city, Chief Parsons guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions, which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations and substantial development in both the city and town of Ithaca. Chief Parsons’s primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and our community is a safer place for it.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO