Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30 on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion.
