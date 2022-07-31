ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Update: Chp Reopens All Lanes Of Westbound I-80 After Fatal Collision

The California Highway Patrol reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield at 4:04 a.m. Thursday about two hours after a fatal collision. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and who was later struck by at least one vehicle.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
City
Burney, CA
City
Oroville, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
SFGate

California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...

Comments / 0

Community Policy