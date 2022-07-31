CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
SFGate
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Photos show McKinney Fire's destruction of Klamath River, a California town turned to ash
Deer walk among the ashes of a California town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
6 Lake Tahoe boat rentals to try on your next trip
Note that there are certain boating rules and regulations, including boundaries and no wake zones, designed to help keep Lake Tahoe blue.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
3 dead, 2 injured in Southern California multi-car crash
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A fiery crash involving several cars killed at least three people and injured two others Monday east of Los Angeles. The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, took place shortly before 7 p.m. in front of a gas station in Rialto in San Bernardino County, authorities told KABC-TV.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Report: Calif. state employee received $185,000 despite not working for 4 years
A report from California State Auditor found that a state employee collected $185,000 in pay and benefits.
Comments / 0