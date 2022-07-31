Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut

www.90min.com
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Leeds United 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Leeds United's 2022/23 season, with fixture information, transfers, predictions & more.
Everton make approach for Wolves defender Conor Coady
Everton have made an approach for Wolves defender Conor Coady, who is admired by Toffees boss Frank Lampard.
FC Cincinnati finalizing deal to sign Matt Miazga from Chelsea
FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to sign United States international defender Matt Miazga from Chelsea, 90min can confirm. 90min reported earlier on Thursday that the Orange and Blue were leading the race for Miazga's signature, though they faced competition from a number of Belgian and English clubs, including Coventry City.
Frank Lampard confirms 'freak injury' to Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Everton's Premier League opener against Chelsea.
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury.
Chelsea confirm full list of 2022/23 squad numbers - including Sterling & Koulibaly
Chelsea's full list of confirmed first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal won't wilt on Premier League opening day again
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners will not falter on the opening day of the Premier League season as they did last year.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business.
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton
Kalidou Koulibaly critical of Napoli president's comments about signing African players
Kalidou Koulibaly has hit back against Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' pledge to only sign African players if they refuse to partake in mid-season Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
West Ham working on Amadou Onana and Maxwel Cornet deals
West Ham working on deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and Burnley's Maxwell Cornet
Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks
Aaron Ramsdale explains what it is like to receive a team talk from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Kalidou Koulibaly admits 'stars aligned' over Chelsea transfer
Kalidou Koulibaly discussed his move to Chelsea during his first press conference.
