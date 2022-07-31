ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire

Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
90min

FC Cincinnati finalizing deal to sign Matt Miazga from Chelsea

FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to sign United States international defender Matt Miazga from Chelsea, 90min can confirm. 90min reported earlier on Thursday that the Orange and Blue were leading the race for Miazga's signature, though they faced competition from a number of Belgian and English clubs, including Coventry City.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

758
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy