The Best Bedroom Color For A Positive Vibe

By Darby Stark
 4 days ago

When creating a specific atmosphere in a room, choosing the right paint color is extremely important. Walla Painting says that the color of your walls will affect your mood. Certain shades will energize and draw your attention, while others will help you fall asleep. Therefore, it's critical to choose the right color for each space in your home.

Finding a color that balances relaxation with good vibes will allow you to create a positive vibe in your bedroom space. Let's say optimism was your highest energetic intention. You would probably choose a happy shade like bright yellow, which would give you a great start to your day as soon as you wake up. However, this choice could invariably cause you to have a difficult time falling asleep. If, on the other hand, you've prioritized a soothing vibe , you might go for a deep blue shade. But blue also has connotations of sadness, so it may not promote overall positivity. This is why the ideal choice needs to balance both serenity and cheerfulness to create the best bedroom vibe.

The Best Bedroom Color

For its ability to make us feel relaxed yet uplifted and well rested, the best bedroom color is a soft green. Popular options for a soothing and serene atmosphere include pastel, mint, and sage. Light shades are ideal for the bedroom because they are happy and positive. They also don't command attention or carry too much energy, so you'll still be able to fall asleep easily. Furthermore, green is strongly connected to nature, health, and wealth, per 99 Designs .

Benjamin Moore lists Palest Pistachio as one of their most relaxing bedroom colors. This is a subtle mint green shade that almost looks neutral. It adds a tiny splash of pigment without feeling overwhelming. Alternatively, you could use a darker green shade for an accent wall and keep the other walls neutral, like A Beautiful Mess did. This will create a bolder look yet still allow for tranquility in the bedroom.

Other Color Options

While light green may be the best option, there are other bedroom colors you could choose. For instance, Benjamin Moore lists pastel lilac as an ideal bedroom color. This may be a great option for those who want to add a floral feel to their room. If you want a cool tone option, soft blue will add a slightly bolder appearance to your room. While some shades of blue carry those sad connotations, bright shades can be uplifting. The Sleep Doctor says that pale blue is associated with clear skies and positivity. It is also touted for calming the nervous system.

You could always keep your bedroom neutral with whites, silvers, and creams too. The Sleep Doctor recommends using beige or white in the bedroom because these shades aren't distracting and won't keep you up at night. Neutral colors can be paired with brighter accents in your bedding or furniture to add some interest and contrast to your space.

Read this next: 35 Small Bedroom Design Ideas To Make The Space Seem Bigger

Comments / 0

