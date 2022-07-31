Frasca Field now offering aviation-themed event space

URBANA — Love to fly? Enjoy the ambiance of an airport? Looking for a place to hold an event?

Frasca Field may have just the spot for you.

The privately-owned airport at the north edge of Urbana is now making available an aviation-themed venue for event rentals with indoor and outdoor options — plus aircraft and aviation memorabilia on site to help set the mood.

Called The Hangar, it includes the use of a large aircraft hangar, outdoor space and a climate-controlled indoor clubhouse with a kitchen, restrooms and outdoor covered patio, said Peggy Prichard, a Frasca family member who was the marketing manager at Urbana-based Frasca International before she retired.

When Frasca International was sold earlier this year, Frasca Field wasn’t included in the deal, so it’s still owned by the Frasca family.

The Clubhouse is intended for smaller gatherings, but gatherings can spill over into the adjacent hangar when weather permits, Prichard said.

The outdoor area features wide-open spaces, pavement for food trucks and bands, a lawn for games and a nice view, Prichard said.

“The sunset is beautiful there,” she said.

Add-ons, such as tours of aircraft and memorabilia at the airport, are also available, Prichard said.

The Hangar, which doesn’t include any new or remodeled facilities, is a fairly rustic space that’s been used in the past for company parties, fund-raisers and even a wedding, Prichard said.

What’s new is marketing this space as an event venue, something she and her family decided to try after consulting with local tourism agency Visit Champaign County and the city of Urbana.

“It’s just a unique kind of place,” Prichard said.

Caitlyn Floyd, director of sales and international travel for Visit Champaign County, said the tourism agency has had several conversations with the Frasca family, “and we are thrilled to be able to offer and promote their unique space to potential meeting planners and clients.”

“While many still want to host their actual conferences in your traditional hotel/conference space layout, they are looking for additional offsite options to give their attendees not only a taste of the local culture, but also a fun and entertaining event that will add to their total conference experience,” she said.

Visit Champaign County hopes to partner with Frasca to offer their space as an intriguing option, Floyd said.

“We believe that the allure to have an offsite dinner or retreat in The Hanger with photo opportunities with their amazing artifacts will be a real draw for meeting planners looking for outside of ordinary opportunities,” she said.

— Debra Pressey