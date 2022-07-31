Just Askin' | $4-a-gallon gas

Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).

Where can I buy $4-a-gallon gas?

If you’re planning a trip on the interstate, here are your best bets in the area: Monticello, Tuscola and Decatur.

According to GasBuddy.com, a gas-price database and analysis site, all three cities had at least one station selling a gallon of regular unleaded for $4 or less on Friday.

Just off I-57, four Tuscola stations — Fuel Mart, Love’s, Road Ranger and BP — boasted prices below $4 on Friday morning, ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. In East Central Illinois, only Paris had lower prices at its pumps.

In the Champaign-Urbana area, the average gallon of regular unleaded went for $4.40 on Thursday, higher than Decatur ($4.12) but lower than Danville ($4.50), according to AAA. Statewide, the average gallon of gas cost $4.68 on Friday.

Tuscola City Administrator J. Drew Hoel isn’t sure what to make of the difference. He said the Love’s Travel Stop has almost always been busy ever since it opened up about a year-and-a-half ago.

“We don’t have a municipal gas tax, but that’s fairly small — it certainly doesn’t explain any 20-, 30- or 40-cent difference,” Hoel said.

Decatur, Danville, Champaign and Urbana all have a 5-cent municipal tax on non-diesel fuel.

U.S. gas prices have steadily dropped for the last six weeks, after the national average price per gallon peaked at $5.03 in mid-June. Friday morning, the average U.S. gallon of gas sold for $4.23.

More than 55,000 gas stations in GasBuddy’s database were selling a gallon for $3.99 or less on Thursday, according to chief analyst Patrick De Haan. By then, 17 states — including Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa and Wisconsin — had an average gas price below $4.

In April, the Illinois General Assembly voted to suspend a planned 2-cent increase of the state’s motor fuel tax. The suspension was part of a package aimed at creating $1.8 billion in tax relief for Illinois residents.

To help pay for Gov. J.B. Pritkzer’s Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan, Illinois legislators doubled the state motor fuel tax in June 2019 from 19 to 38 cents, with regular annual increases.

The state gas tax — now at 39 cents per gallon — would’ve bumped up to 41.1 cents in July if it weren’t for the relief package.