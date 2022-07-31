www.sfgate.com
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Residents file lawsuit against San Jose over construction of new Whole Foods
The city of San Jose is facing a lawsuit from a group of residents following proposed plans to build a new Whole Foods. The Citizens for Inclusive Development is alleging that San Jose is in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act.
Median home prices fell everywhere in the Bay Area except Solano County in June
Some Bay Area counties have seen prices fall more than 7%.
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Monday, around noon, our South San Francisco neighbors were alarmed to see someone opening their car door which was parked in front of their home. While they normally keep all their vehicles locked, this afternoon it was left open while they were in their house. One of the residents quickly went outside to see what was happening only to find an elderly man inside the doorway of the vehicle. When the elderly man saw the homeowner, he closed the door and continued walking down the street as though nothing had happened. Another resident of the home saw the elderly man walk down the street, again trying the doors of vehicles he passed, until he realized he was being watched and left the area.
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
Papalote's Victor Escobedo is the SF salsa king behind one of the Mission's busiest taquerias
"I stand here like, look at the Mission. This is an amazing place that saw me grow up."
UC Berkeley pauses People's Park construction amid 'unlawful protest activity,' alleged violence
UC Berkeley said it is pausing construction at People's Park due to "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San Jose
Four days after Contra Costa County reported mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, officials in Santa Clara County reported Tuesday that they too have found mosquitoes that have tested positive. The county's Vector Control District announced plans to begin spraying insecticide from trucks Thursday night in neighborhoods where virus-positive mosquitoes were...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
Safe night out in Morgan Hill
Hundreds of Morgan Hill residents, volunteers and business owners spent their evening Tuesday getting to know each other and their local police officers and firefighters—on their own terms. The festivities were part of National Night Out, a nationwide “community building” public safety campaign that started in 1984 to encourage...
Mosquito Fogging in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale Aug. 4
The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and San Jose (ZIP Codes 95054, 94089 and 95002). Weather permitting, this area will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Thursday, Aug. 4, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
Thinking outside of the (big) box: Capitola Mall leans into local
A half-century after opening, the Capitola Mall still hosts familiar national chain stores like Macy's, Target and Kohl's. But with a redevelopment on the horizon, 50% of the mall's businesses are now locally owned.
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been... The post Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
