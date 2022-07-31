3 dormant video game franchises that would fit in with Fortnite

foreverfortnite.com
Related
What is in the Fortnite store for fans to purchase for the first week of August
Fortnite has a bunch of new things for this week, and you need to check them out before they’re gone. Fortnite has updated its store for the week, and you really should check out what’s available right now. Some of the outfits below will be gone in a day or so, so you better be quick about checking out what’s there.
The Sandman: A guide to every member of The Endless
With The Sandman arriving on Netflix tomorrow, August 5, 2022, fans are about to be introduced the dark, immersive and fascinating world of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series. But there are a lot of characters to keep tabs on in the show, some of which are known as a group of siblings referred to as The Endless.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0