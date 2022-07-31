College professor accused of fatally shooting student, police say

www.fox5atlanta.com
Professor who police say shot, killed 18-year-old college student denied bond
Carroll County, Ga — The fired college professor police say shot and killed a University of West Georgia student had his first court appearance Monday where a judge denied his bond. Richard Sigman, 47, appeared in magistrate court in a wheelchair with a large abrasion across his forehead. Channel...
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
Clayton County PD reassigns officer indicted for murder in Jamarion Robinson case after family outcry
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer indicted for murder in the case of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 has been moved to "non-training duty" after an outcry about his continuing role in the department by the family of the man and a popular YouTube account.
Police searching for persons of interest in shooting at Union City apartments
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City police are searching for several people considered persons of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex. The Union City Police Department says the shooting happened at the Ashford Oaks/Summit Apartments on the 6300 block of Oakley Road on July 12. Investigators shared multiple...
Sleeping teenager shot by gunman at SE Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - An injured 19-year-old Atlanta man has been rushed to the hospital after a gunman fired shots into his bedroom. Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 2:20 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police...
Search for gunman who shot 2-year-old boy
Atlanta police said the gunman who fired into a car in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood on Wednesday was targeting its occupants. The shooting left a toddler, who was buckled in the backseat of the car, in critical condition.
Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor
MORROW, Ga. - A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor. It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow. Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators...
Second arrest in deadly carjacking attempt at Norcross QT
Gwinnett County police say a second man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a beloved coach who was murdered while pumping air into his tires at a QuikTrip in Norcross. Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker are both in custody as investigators continue to search for the third suspect.
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at Quik Trip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested the second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated assault in...
88-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint, tied up in her own home
BROOKHAVEN, Ga - Brookhaven police said an armed man forced his way into an 88-year-old woman's home on Tuesday around noon. Investigators said the man demanded she hand over cash, debit cards, and PIN. He then made her go to a bedroom where he tied her up. "She was bound...
13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun
A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
Surveillance camera captures daycare workers abusing 3-year-old boy, mother says
A daycare worker turned herself in and another is still at large after Clarkston police accuse them of abusing a 3-year-old child. The alleged abuse was caught on tape.
Fellow officers help fill-in fallen sergeant on his children's first day of school
Back-to-school pictures are a tradition for Fairburn Police Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree. The sergeant was killed last week in a crash. It was unclear who would take his place Wednesday until his fellow officers stepped up.
Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving. On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
University instructor charged in shooting death of student in Ga.
CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say
ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
