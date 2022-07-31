East Texans grieve after death of deputy in line of duty

ktbb.com
Fires in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road and CR 398 is blocked as of this writing. The grass fire is about two acres.
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for family violence
TYLER – A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony assault family violence according to our news partner KETK. Richard Wilson, 48, was arrested after the Smith County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on August 25, 2020, and prosecutors called witnesses who detailed facts surrounding the assault to the jury, according to the district attorney. “Evidence also proved Wilson’s extensive and violent criminal history, which included previous convictions for both attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” the district attorney said. Wilson’s prior convictions increased his punishment range to 25 years to life in prison, and after deliberations the jury sentenced him to life in prison.
Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia
HENDERSON — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton). According to our news partner KETK, Pemberton was last seen on Monday, August 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state. If you have seen her or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in car crash, authorities say
(ELKHART COUNTY, Ind.) -- Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others were killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash, according to authorities. Walorski, 58, was traveling southbound on SR 19 in an SUV with two other people when a car traveling northbound crossed the dividing line and slammed head on into the SUV. All three people in the SUV were killed.
Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law
(DALLAS) -- A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution Tuesday looking to limit the impact of Texas's strict abortion law. The council's Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee voted to adopt the ordinance, which directs law enforcement to make investigating or prosecuting any allegation related to abortion outcomes their lowest priority.
Florida governor suspends local prosecutor who said he won’t criminalize abortion
(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Tampa's top prosecutor over public statements he made indicating he would not criminalize abortion. DeSantis announced Thursday that he has suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately, due to neglect of duty, saying during a press briefing that Warren has "put himself publicly above the law."
Two East Texas cities join million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
TYLER — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 23 other Texas cities filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to our news partner KETK, the lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco. The lawsuit alleges that the streaming services have not paid annual franchise fees that are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA) and are used to fund basic city services.
Officials say severe drought could take up to a year to recover from
SMITH COUNTY — Officials are saying if we get some rain in East Texas, it could take up to a year to recover from this extreme drought. “We are in severe conditions with the temperatures getting into triple digits and all the gusts of wind we’re getting along with it have made conditions way worse than what they should be,” said Travis Johnson, Smith County EDS 2 firefighter. Extreme drought means East Texas has received substantially less rainfall. We’ve seen more burn bans and mandatory water rations taking effect. This all makes a huge impact on vegetation, livestock and even air quality according to our news partner KETK. It can affect agricultural production like hay and pasture production and forage growth for livestock.
Longview ISD to add cameras in special ed classrooms
LONGVIEW – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all special needs classrooms Monday, according to our news partner KETK. Previously, cameras were only in “most” classrooms, according to officials. Officials said they want the public to know the district is taking steps to add the cameras, and will have them running before the beginning of the school year. Six former district administrators, teachers and employees were indicted on abuse charges against special needs students at J.L. Everhart Elementary, however officials said the decision to add the cameras is not because of those cases. Former Principal Cassandra Renee James, former Assistant Principal Linda Kaye Brown Lister, former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, former teacher’s aides Paula Hawkins Dixon and Cynthia Denise Talley and former teacher Priscilla Johnson were each indicted for various offenses against the students including striking, restraining and holding them down.
Kari Lake, sledgehammer in hand, leads celebratory slate of Trump loyalists in Arizona
(WASHINGTON) -- While ABC News and others haven't made projections in her still too-close-to-call contest, former TV reporter Kari Lake, Donald Trump's pick in Arizona's GOP gubernatorial primary, went ahead and claimed victory in Phoenix on Wednesday as other state candidates backed by the former president also celebrated wins down the ballot.
Nevada official laments teacher, staff shortages ahead of back-to-school season
(NEW YORK) -- As students plan a return to the classroom, gearing up with new notebooks and cool backpacks, some schools could still be trying to find their teachers. The labor shortage hit schools especially hard last year and now some states are warning that hundreds of teaching positions for this fall remain unfilled.
